OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revive smartphones

Carl Pei, co-founder of the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, is back with a new phone only this time with another company, literally Nothing.

Pei’s weird-named startup officially unwraps its debut smartphone on Tuesday. After months of dropping device appearance tips and teasers. Called Phone 1, this is the second product launch ever from the company.

London-based Pei did not establish anything in 2020. The company launched its first gadget, a set of wireless earphones called Ear 1, last summer, and has sold 560,000 units so far.

At first glance, Phone 1 is similar to Apple’s latest iPhone. The phone features dual cameras with two 50-megapixel sensors and a 5G mobile connection, as well as standard hardware found in mid-range smartphones such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G + chipset.

Edged design

The most interesting thing about Phone 1 is its design.

The back of the phone has a transparent back that shows the unique pattern of shapes and lines, or “glyphs.” According to the company, it was inspired by a modernized version of the New York City subway map created by Italian designer Massimo Vignelli in the 1970s.

Another quirk of the phone is that it literally lights up when you receive a phone or app notification. The device is equipped with 900 small LED lights that flash intermittently when someone calls you, in conjunction with the ringtones of various robots.

There is also a feature called “Flip to Glyph”. It mutes when you turn the phone down and only shows a flashing light when you receive a call or notification.

In an interview with CNBC last year, Pay described Nothing’s product design as “retrofuturism” and was inspired by many themes, from old Sony products to luxury fashion design.

Chinese and Swedish tech entrepreneurs say modern hardware feels “cold” and believes Apple’s “innovation has slowed significantly” that changed the world with the launch of the first iPhone in 2007.

Price and availability

Except for some niche design quirks and features, there isn’t much to distinguish the Phone1 from most standard midrange smartphones.

The most attractive part of the device is its price. Phone 1 is a basic model with 128GB of internal memory, starting at 399 ($ ​​473) and cheaper than the latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung.

Instead of trying to confuse the smartphone industry by focusing on foldable displays and 5G, Pei relies on strategies built into OnePlus and hype from some unorthodox marketing and sales tactics. Is producing.

From July 16th to July 20th, there is no first phone 1 launch at a kiosk in London’s West End. It will then go on sale online to the general public on July 21st, and will be available to some retailers and carriers.

It will be available in more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan and Europe, but not in the United States. We are not looking for a partner carrier to start selling the device to US customers.

Fierce competition

Pay’s new handset will face some fierce competition. Together, Apple and Samsung have a 40% share of the smartphone market. And small Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and Oppo have gained considerable position in Europe.

Benwood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said the successful launch of Nothing Phone 1 would be a “big challenge.”

“The smartphone market is dominated by Apple and Samsung, which are horribly competitive and have incredible resources,” Wood said in an email.

“The remaining addressable market is a battle between many Chinese manufacturers desperate to gain market share, making it even more difficult for new entrants to enter this segment.”

According to IDC data, smartphone shipments are projected to decline by 3.5% in 2022. The market is facing multiple headwinds, including pressure on living costs and an ongoing global shortage of parts.

Being a small private start-up, no cash company like Apple or Samsung can distribute to strengthen its supply chain and maintain international transport flow.

Still, there are notable investors behind the company. So far, the company has raised a total of $ 150 million from supporters such as iPod creator Tony Fadell and Google’s parent company Alphabet’s venture arm, GV.

According to the company, more than 200,000 people are on the waiting list for pre-orders on the phone. Some have submitted bids in excess of $ 3,000 for the first 100 units of the e-commerce platform StockX.

