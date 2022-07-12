Linktree’s new mobile app allows users to manage their pages on the go – TechCrunch





Linktree announced today that it will release a new mobile app on iOS and Android to give users easy access to the service. The new app allows users to create link trees, add and manage links, customize designs, and more from their mobile phones. The goal of this app is to make it easy for creators to keep Linktree up to date.

With this app, you can quickly share content, such as embedding new Spotify songs in your link tree. Users can also use the app to design a link tree with custom backgrounds, button styles, fonts, colors and more. In addition, the app provides users with access to traffic and conversion metrics. Users can go to the app’s Lifetime Analytics page to track sales, payments, and more to better understand their audience.

Linktree is aware of the demand for mobile apps, as most of the user registration and login from Linktree users comes from mobile devices. The company states that the app is the organic next step in business by allowing users to update links on the go.

We are excited to release the Linktree mobile app. We will continue to expand the Link-in-Bio category we have created, ultimately providing a new way to link everything wherever the creator is, “said Alex Zaccaria, CEO and co-founder of Linktree. Is stated in. statement. “Linktree users will be able to set up and manage profiles on the go, all from their mobile devices, which makes the process of busy individuals essentially faster and easier, by doing their best to create content. You can spend a lot of time. The Linktree app is the latest update to meet the ever-evolving needs of our users.

The release of the new app states that Linktree is working to move beyond the “link-in-bio” category. The company recently launched a new brand vision to become a brand that promotes discovery, connection and community, as it is seen as just a link to biotools. With the release of the app, the company will be able to step into competitors such as Shorty and Linkin Profile.

Last month, the company launched a new one-stop directory for users to browse integrations with platform partners. A new hub called the Linktree Marketplace is designed to increase exposure to that partnership. Linktree has also introduced LinkApps. It incorporates Linktree Partner’s digital experiences and services for platform visitors, including NFT galleries, game launches, music, social media pages, and direct shopping within users’ Linktree landing pages.

Linktree recently introduced NFT and also unveiled a set of new features that allow creators to build a community around ownership. The new features were developed in partnership with the NFT Marketplace OpenSea. The company’s new NFT gallery link feature allows users to introduce NFTs in the link tree. Creators can also use the NFT as a profile picture or background for the link tree after connecting the wallet.

The company raised $ 110 million in all shares in March, with a whopping $ 1.3 billion in valuations. After the salary increase, Linktree states that it is focused on introducing new revenue streams and adding value to creators and brands. According to the company, the number of unique monthly visitors is 1.2 billion.

