Cathay Innovation Launches Third Multistage Startup Fund for $ 1 Billion – TechCrunch





Global Venture Capital Cathay Innovation has announced a third fund of 1 billion ($ 1.05 billion) targeting a wide range of companies and technologies around the world.

Cathay Innovation is sure to begin with Fund III to become one of the largest multi-stage VC funds emerging from Europe after closure, including Series A, B, and late startups. The company said it intends to act as a lead or co-investor with investments ranging from $ 5 million to about $ 80 million.

The new fund will follow the $ 550 million second fund in 2020. It was a multi-tiered fund as well as the first fund before it. In parallel, Cathay Innovation, part of a broader private equity known as Cathay Capital, also entered the industry by industry last month with the launch of a new $ 110 million fund for the crypto sector. The previous month, Cathay Pacific itself launched a $ 500 million health fund.

So it looks like someone missed a note somewhere in Cathay Towers against the backdrop of recession, startup recession, and venture capital concerns.

“Despite the current market conditions and uncertainties, we strongly believed that the digital revolution would only continue to accelerate and that major tech companies would be very successful and show strong growth and pricing power.” Dennis Barrier, CEO and co-founder of Cathay Innovation, said. TechCrunch. “In the next decade, all industries are facing major changes as modern digital infrastructure better connect products, customer needs, and a wider value chain. As a result, the market today is renewed. Companies that are well-defined and successfully deal with digital transformation will have the opportunity to lead a much larger market than before. “

The focus of Cathay Innovation is as broad as possible, ranging from fintech and mobility to retail and energy, to almost every corner of the industrial sector. But behind what may seem like a shotgun investment ethic at first, there is a strategy. Companies often need to build relationships with complementary companies in other industries, either as supply chain partners or as paid customers. Therefore, by investing in such a wide range of companies, Cathay can build a bridge between sectors.

“We are not only LPs (Limited Partners), but also healthcare, finance, consumers, energy, mobility, logistics,” Barrier explained. “This has several advantages because it allows access to valuable industry expertise and enables cross-industry fertilization. It connects startups to potential partners and key customers and scales. It helps to drive the digital transformation efforts of our business partners while enabling innovation in the real world. “

The central focus of the new fund will be series A and series B rounds. However, the company said it will have sufficient reserves for later growth rounds and will target investments in companies that meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which incorporate health and well-being. Decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation, infrastructure. And climate.

Global noming

Cathay Innovation is by no means a location-specific fund, but its roots are firmly rooted in Europe and it opened its shop in Paris in 2015, where Barrier is currently based. More than half of Cathay Innovation’s global team (about 30 people) is also based in Europe, and more than one-third of our portfolio companies are from Europe.

“We are investing globally, but the Marquee Fund mainly covers Europe, North America and Asia, but has always maintained its presence in Europe in terms of local teams, LPs and portfolio companies. “Baria said. “We have invested in many major European startups.”

Many of these startups have achieved notable exits, including the Spanish electric vehicle charging startup Wallbox, which is currently trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and the delivery company Glovo, which was recently acquired by Delivery Hero. In a broader sense, Cathay Innovation has invested in 120 companies, offering two IPOs, five acquisitions and 19 unicorns in the process.

However, since its inception seven years ago, Cathay Innovation has opened new offices and teams in North America, Asia and Africa, bringing VC companies into profitable markets everywhere.

“We have launched Cathay Innovation to help start-ups transforming key industries and believe that the best innovations come from every corner of the world, which will continue in Fund III.” Barrier added.

