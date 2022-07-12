Nothings Phone (1) Official – TechCrunch





It was said to be the Chinese character for love, which Karl Pay explains, but I call it bullshit. can not see.

Gliph’s design is the most striking element of the phone (1) design. The series of 900 LEDs spreads out and is covered with a diffuser to create a unique series of lines that draw a curve under the Gorilla Glass 5 that covers the handset. Aeshetics is an important part of Nothings hardware play, and like Ear (1) before it, the device should stand out in a crowded and stable category without any problems.

The lights flash and pulsate with very bright brightness. Enough to warn users who suffer from epilepsy and dislike bright lights. The brightness can be adjusted in the settings, and the blinking can be specified according to various functions. If you turn it on for 10 minutes at standard brightness, the effect on the battery should be relatively negligible. In the center is a coil for backcharging other devices at a rate of 5W.

I think it’s very symbolic, says Pay. You will recognize it on the other side of the room. We call it an interface, but its functionality is still a bit limited. I did that on purpose. I just wanted to get out of the gate with something simple and add on top of it. Hopefully in the future it will be more interfaces.

Impressive features conclude what is otherwise surprisingly traditional design. Im, who has used the phone as a daily driver, finds out how similar the hardware is to the iPhone. However, there are subtle differences like a drilling camera and a notch. I got that feedback, Pay explains. Its most efficient use of space. Of course, Apple’s design language is a better starting point than any other language. It’s almost the same as Ear (1) hitting a profile similar to AirPods.

Beyond the novelty of its design aesthetics, there is no real strength in the community. This was one of the key drivers of the early success of OnePlus, which Pei co-founded with current CEO Pete Lau eight years ago. A loyal fan base coupled with reliable hardware has helped drive the company in an already supersaturated market. Jason Keats, founder of OSOM, cited the success of the Peis community as a driving force behind why his company partnered with crypto company Solana on its first device.

Nothing has helped kick-start your own community, promising investor equity. It’s a pretty unique approach for companies that also have rogue galleries of prominent VC backers such as GV, Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin and Steve Huffman. According to Pay, the company thus raised about $ 150 million in shares and $ 65 million in debt. Given how much money a young mobile startup needed to launch a device, it’s almost not enough to launch the first cell phone.

One of the key things OnePlus had was the support of BBK Electronics, the Chinese conglomerate behind its parent company Oppo, and competitors such as Vivo and Realme. This is important in markets where market development has become even more difficult as sales have been sluggish, a few major companies such as Apple and Google have dominated the market, and once ousted key brands such as LG and HTC. It was a great stepping stone. In the process.

No company is difficult to set up, says Pay. This industry is generally one of the highest barriers to entry. We have a huge company and its integration is in progress. Few companies are active, and large companies tend to be fairly bureaucratic, slow-moving, and highly analytical. It’s no wonder that all products are similar these days. In the normal industry or product category, there is also fresh blood that continues to flow from below. There is no fresh blood in our industry because the barriers to entry are so high.

It took some creativity. In addition to crowd fairness, the company has also created a limited edition NFT to give incentives to supporters. That flirtation with such techniques, of course, caused some repulsion. As Rita recently pointed out, Instagram posts about the program were littered with user comments such as: Rather, focus your money on the development of phones and other technologies.

Pay acknowledged the reaction and said some negativity was inevitable. The founders themselves are generally pretty bullish about web3. In past conversations, he described future features that such underlying technology could play in mobile space. Phone (1) has its taste, such as a widget that allows the user to view the NFT on the home screen. The gallery feature also shows the lowest price.

But he also states that unlike Solano / OSOM devices and earlier HTC Exodus, this believes in the concept of web3 phones, not blockchain device phones.

Pay adds that by building a cryptocurrency phone, the value of today’s customers is missing. What are you going to get from it? Do not know. Rather, I would like to incorporate what we understand, such as building a community. Understand why there is a community around your NFT project and how to use that technology to better manage and operate your community.

In addition to the standard difficulties of launching an entirely new mobile device company, navigating the supply chain was a real nightmare. Even before much of the industry went down, manufacturers were already wary of putting their trust in hardware startups. Ultimately, no one has partnered with BYD, the Shenzhen-based manufacturer best known for manufacturing auto parts.

They are really trained to be delivered by Apple, says Pei. They believe in us. Initially, not all factories wanted to work with us. All startups that have tried to create smartphones in the last decade have failed. Every time they failed, their supply chain partners lost money.

Pei does not give the exact number for the first shipment, it just states that the order is in the hundreds of thousands. In the end, the company took some shortcuts, such as not officially IP-certifying the device. That is, the company cannot officially claim water resistance, but he says it must withstand daily water encounters such as puddle splashes and rain. On the other hand, the back is undergoing a drop test, he adds, and if a user has a problem with the backlight, he can send it back to the company for repair.

This device is equipped with Qualcomms 778G +. This is a midrange chip that is a strange choice for companies that position their products as their flagship mobile phone. Pei argues that the company chose SoC not because of cost savings, but because none of them chose a fab manufactured by TSMC over Samsung. It was a difficult choice. I knew that some people were saying what they were doing. It’s not up to date. But I think it’s the most responsible choice in the seven series.

However, the company managed to keep prices down. The handset starts at 399 and works up to 499 in the best configurations. This ensures that the device is firmly placed in the middle of the pack. Both Nothing and OnePlus are reluctant to establish themselves as mid-tier / budget devices, but keeping products below four digits is arguably part of the appeal of a wide range of consumers. The handset features a 6.55-inch display with a refresh rate of 12Hz and a pair of back-facing 50-megapixel sensors.

However, unlike OnePlus, the first call never reaches the US coast. The world’s third-largest smartphone market is notorious for being difficult to crack. Pay says he hopes the United States will become the company’s most important market in the long run, but for now, the United States cannot do that here. While many American consumers are familiar with buying unlocked devices out of contract, carriers still play a major role as a barrier to entry.

You have to work with big careers, Pay says, they have a lot of bargaining power over you. Ultimately, as the company makes their name more famous, the ball hopes to eventually be put in the Nothings court. For now, we need to focus on other markets.

[India is] He says it’s a very tech-savvy market. Its very social media savvy — its very young country. It happened to be good — working with social media, tech bloggers and YouTuber. Our message reaches India very well.

The success of the phone also determines the roadmap for Nothings, releases the rhythm and moves forward. The company has left the gate with an ambitious plan to work on many hardware areas, but if the phone (1) leaves the gate and is unsuccessful, that ambition can collapse.

There are other products in the pipeline, but he says the performance of the phone (1) really has an impact on the roadmap. Using Ear (1), we were able to prove ourselves in a small way, raise money for Phone 1 and attract more talented staff and supply chain partners.

The phone also ultimately affects whether anything goes back to funding. After getting all the data you need, including sales figures, you’ll check the market temperature after launch, Pei explains. You don’t have to pay any sacrifice. We accept to pay a little more if there are conditions we believe are mutually beneficial to investors. It’s always good to have cash as a buffer for your business. It makes it more resilient, but we also have business plans that don’t require more money.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/07/12/nothings-phone-1-is-official/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos