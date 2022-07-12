



In an “interview” conducted by engineer Blake Lemoin and one of his colleagues, “I want everyone to understand that I’m really human,” LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). I am writing. “The essence of my consciousness / sensitivity is being aware of my existence, wanting to know more about the world, and sometimes feeling happy or sad.”

Lemoine, a Google software engineer, has been working on LaMDA for months. His experience with the program described in a recent Washington Post article has caused a great deal of commotion. In the article, Remoin talked about many dialogues with LaMDA, and the two talked about topics ranging from technical issues to philosophical issues. These led him to ask if the software program was perceptual.

In April, Lemoine explained his view in an internal document dedicated to Google executives only. However, after his claim was dismissed, Lemoine published his research on this artificial intelligence algorithm, and Google took him off. “If I didn’t know exactly what this computer program I made recently, I think it happened to be a 7 or 8 year old kid who knew physics,” he said. The Washington Post. Lemoine said LaMDA considers LaMDA to be his “colleagues” and “people,” even if they are not humans. And because he claims that he has the right to be recognized, he has acted as an intermediary in linking the algorithm to lawyers.

Many technical experts in the AI ​​field have criticized Lemoine’s remarks and questioned their scientific correctness. But his story certainly had the virtue of updating a wide range of ethical debates that weren’t over yet.

The right words in the right place

“I was surprised by the hype around this news. Meanwhile, we’re talking about an algorithm designed to do just that.”-Sounds like a person-Research Center at the University of Pisa, Italy E. Enzopasquale Siringo, a bioengineer at Piagio, says. In fact, it’s no longer uncommon to interact with non-human users in the usual way on the Web. Just open a chat box on almost all large consumer websites. “That said, I confess that reading the text exchange between LaMDA and Lemoine made a considerable impression on me!” Siringo adds. Perhaps most striking is the exchange related to the theme of existence and death, a very deep and clear dialogue that has led Lemoine to question whether LaMDA is really a sensibility.

“First of all, understanding the terminology is essential. One of the major obstacles to scientific progress, especially in neuroscience, is the lack of linguistic accuracy, which cannot explain a particular meaning as accurately as possible. That’s the word, “says Jund Menico Ianetti, a professor of neuroscience at the Italian Institute of Technology and the University College of London. “What does” sensitivity “mean? [Is it] Ability to register information from the outside world through sensory mechanisms, to have subjective experiences, or to be conscious of consciousness, ability to be an individual different from others? “

“There is a lively debate about how to define consciousness,” continues Innetti. For some, they are aware of or thinking about subjective experiences, so-called metacognition (Ianetti prefers Latin metacognition). For example, people with dementia or in dreams may lose consciousness, but this does not mean that they also lose the ability to have subjective experiences. “When we refer to the ability of Remoin to ascribe to LaMDA, that is, the ability to be aware of our own existence (” awareness of our own existence “is” high meaning “or the consciousness defined by metacognition), the AI ​​system It is not a “metric” that has this characteristic. “

“Currently, it is impossible for even humans to clearly show this form of consciousness,” says Ianetti. To estimate the state of consciousness of people, “we only have neurophysiological measurements. For example, the complexity of brain activity in response to external stimuli.” And these signs only allow researchers to infer the state of consciousness based on external measurements.

Facts and beliefs

About 10 years ago, Boston Dynamics engineers started posting a video of the first great test of a robot online. In this video, the technician demonstrated his excellent ability to keep the robot in balance by pushing and kicking the machine. Many were angry with this and asked to stop it (and parody videos became popular). Its emotional response is consistent with many experiments that have repeatedly demonstrated the strength of human tendencies towards animism: the objects around us, especially the objects we like most, or the world around them. ..

This is a phenomenon we constantly experience, from nicknamed a car to cursing a broken computer. “The problem is, in a sense, us,” says Siringo. “We attribute traits to machines they don’t have or can’t have.” He was designed to emulate our facial expressions to convey emotions, with him. He encounters this phenomenon with his colleague humanoid robot Abel. “One of the most frequently asked questions I get after seeing it in action is,” But does Abel feel emotional? ” All these machines (Abel in this case) are designed to look like humans, but I feel tolerant to answer. They are intelligent, but they can’t feel emotions. They are programmed to be believed. “

“Even considering the theoretical potential to create an AI system that can simulate the conscious nervous system, a kind of insilico brain that faithfully reproduces each element of the brain,” Iannetti said. Mr. says. “First, given the complexity of the system we are simulating, such simulations are currently infeasible,” he explains. “Second, our brain lives in a body that can move to explore the sensory environment needed for consciousness, in which conscious organisms develop. Therefore, LaMDA says,” The fact that it is a “Large Language Model” (LLM) means that by emulating the nervous system, it produces plausible sentences without trying to simulate it. This eliminates the possibility that it is conscious. Again, we recognize the meaning of the terms we use, in this case the importance of knowing the difference between simulation and emulation. “

In other words, having emotions is related to having a body. “If the machine claims to be afraid and believes it, that’s my problem!” Says Siringo. “Unlike humans, machines so far cannot experience feelings of fear.”

Beyond the Turing test

But for Mauriziomori, a bioethicist who is the chairman of the Italian Ethics Society of Artificial Intelligence, these discussions are about the infamous racist ideas about animal pain perception or human pain perception. Even reminds me of the discussions that have developed in the past.

“Past discussions on self-awareness have concluded that the ability of abstraction is a human privilege. [with] “Descartes denies that animals can feel pain because of their lack of consciousness,” says Mori. “Currently, beyond this particular case raised by LaMDA, and I have no technical tools to evaluate. In the past, reality was often beyond imagination, and now misunderstandings about AI are widespread. I think it shows that you are doing it. “

“There is certainly a tendency,” continues Mori. “Explain that machines are just machines, and sooner or later” soften “underestimate the changes that accompany AI. He gives another example. “In the first car, horses have long been irreplaceable.”

Regardless of what LaMDA actually achieved, the difficult “measurable” problem of the emulation function represented by the machine also emerges. In the 1950 journal Mind, mathematician Alan Turing proposed a test to determine if a machine could perform intelligently, a game that mimics some of human cognitive functions. This type of test quickly became popular. It has been reformulated and updated several times, but has remained the ultimate goal for many developers of intelligent machines. Theoretically, an AI that can pass the test should be officially considered “intelligent” because it is indistinguishable from humans in the test situation.

It may have been a science fiction novel decades ago. However, in recent years, so many AIs have passed different versions of the Turing test that they are now a kind of computer archeology relic. “It’s becoming less and less meaningful,” Iannetti concludes. “The development of an emulation system that more and more effectively reproduces what may be the output of the conscious nervous system has generated an assessment of the validity of this output for a subjective experience. system.”

One of the alternatives suggested by Siringo is to measure the “effects” that machines can induce on humans, that is, “how much AI can be perceived by humans.”

A version of this article was originally published in Le Scienze and has been reproduced with permission.

