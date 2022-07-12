Beauty tech 2022 trends see Tinder-style apps, jewelry NFTs, and printable temporary tattoos





CosmeticsDesign-Europe interviewed all exhibitors in the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bolognas dedicated beauty technology zone at the end of April to explore the types of innovations that are shaping the market today and discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges ahead. ..

Honest consumer feedback was The Tinder for beauty

Kimberly Carney, founder and CEO of the digital marketplace Glosswire, said its dual-sided platform gives brands the opportunity to curate important consumer feedback and give beauty consumers the opportunity to better understand their products and make a difference. I said it was done.

Glosswire is a double-sided marketplace. According to Kearney, it connects consumers and brands with data technology. So basically it was The Tinder for beauty. Consumers swipe left if they like it, and swipe right if they don’t like it.They can like, they can save [products] In their profile. And she said she was actually building these digital profiles to give that consumer intelligence back to the beauty industry.

Glosswire used data-driven technology and social integration tools such as swipe, like, and share to share consumer feedback about its products with about 175 brands. And Kearney said this insight helped inform production decisions, improve conversion rates, and ultimately drive repeated purchases.

Consumer feedback can empower both parties [Getty Images]

But more broadly, she said, Glosswire took advantage of the greatest opportunities for beauty technology to connect with today’s consumers.

I think it’s very important for today’s consumers. They want to have a say. They want to vote. And we will continue to do so in the future. And when they look at the brand on our platform, we tell the brand story and show the products they offer, the ingredients that are so important that consumers have all the information.

For consumers, immersive and seamless platforms and apps influence brand decisions and regain the power to build a sense of the community, which also impacts personalization and customization opportunities in today’s beauty space. , She said, livened up.

A new angle of makeup ink for beauty expression

Kevin Seo, marketing manager for Temporary tattoo specialist Prinker, said the company’s unique cosmetic ink printer provided beauty consumers with a new and smart way to express themselves. The portable device, which offers over 14,000 design ranges via the app and gives users the opportunity to design and upload their own designs, printed a temporary tattoo on the skin in about 10 seconds.

You can express yourself anytime, anywhere, any design, any design by displaying it on your skin. So it was aimed at the angle, Seo said.

So far, he said, beauty consumers have expressed themselves primarily through makeup and fashion choices, but Prinker’s goal is to provide another means of self-expression, a gap in this market. Was to fill. Each temporary tattoo lasted 1-2 days and was washed off with soap, but was resistant to water and sweat.

I think beauty tech has always been a very saturated market, which is why we tried to take a new angle in this area of ​​beauty technology.

Designed from scratch, the printers and inks used in this device are the brainchild of Prinkers, three co-founders who have worked for 20 years at Samsung Electrics, a researcher in the printing industry. Going forward, Seo said the biggest challenge is market acceptance and adoption, given that devices are such a niche and new concept.

Beyond virtual fitting, it showed a brand that NFTs can run

Sylvain Delteil, VP of Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist Perfect Corp Europe, said advances in virtual fitting (VTO) technology have taken consumer experience and brand opportunities to new heights. Said. Perfect Corp currently offers virtual fittings for jewelery and watches, as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for these items for consumers to purchase and store.

We make those VTOs NFT-enabled so that people can buy them and keep them for records () Of course, it’s not our core business. According to Deltail, it’s just to show what brands are available now.

You know, kids are making the law. You are not going to teach them. They will teach you, and it’s the same with NFTs. If the brand doesn’t want to go to NFT, push boys and girls to go to NFT.

NFTs can take virtual fitting opportunities to new heights [Getty Images]

Initially, Perfect Corp began working on VTO technology for digital makeup, but its ultra-accurate augmented reality (AR) has made it possible to offer realistic fittings for other products such as earrings, bracelets and watches. .. NFT for these items.

He said these advances are taking advantage of the increased opportunities in virtual fitting spaces and are no longer a good thing to have, but an essential area for all cosmetology brands.

Virtual fitting is now easy, especially as the crowd of consumers expect highly personalized and customized beauty products. And as the technology is ready and the brand is well structured to invest in this area, he said the opportunities for this technology will increase even further.

Katalina Varga, sales manager at Visage Technologies, agreed that virtual fitting techniques for make-up have gained significant traction.

Customized hair and nails are not standard shelf products

Kristin Petrelli, head of marketing for professional hair care specialist Wild Beauty, said last year that the launch of the customized hair care brand Yours Truly took advantage of an important opportunity in the beauty technology market.

Petreli said there are three beauty technology opportunities: customization, performance and sustainability. If you have these three together; you have performance and sustainability, it was made for you.

She said the Yours Truly brand leverages these to provide personalized and sustainable product blends for shampoos, conditioners and other hair care products with salon-level performance. Not a standard shelf product. It is not a finished product that can be taken out of the shelf and purchased. We first need to understand your hair, we first need to understand your scalp and your wishes for hair.

She said the product could then be manufactured and delivered to the consumer’s home or mixed in the salon by a contracting specialist. In the future, she said, the biggest challenge for beauty technology brands, including brands like Yours Truly, will be scale.

Ashok Gupta, director of the customized nail brand Mad for Nails, said the bespoke acrylic nails can be designed via the app and delivered directly to the customer. Importantly, nails applied using adhesive strips can be reused several times, providing a cost-effective and convenient alternative to nail polish and nail art, Gupta said.

He said it was about customization, creativity, convenience and safety. And it was these four aspects of beauty that helped technology advance, he said.

He said the company’s goal was to provide individual consumers with an alternative to long-standing traditional nail products that could personalize shapes, styles and colors.

Unique digital footprint for the beauty of counterfeit products

Johan Wthrich, founder and CEO of digital startup Kaiosid, said the image analytics technology provided existing brands and manufacturers with an important tool to combat counterfeit products and tackle the growing gray market problem.

The technique behind what we are doing is based on image analysis. So, Wthrich said, he developed a prestigious algorithm that actually analyzes the image, detects the invisible marketing of the product, and creates a unique digital fingerprint for the product.

In addition to this, the technology will also allow brands to provide visibility into issues such as sustainability and provide detailed information such as where the product was manufactured and where its ingredients came from. Said. And this deeper connection with consumers through such digital fingerprints is increasingly sought after, he said.

In addition, he said, brands have more information about how consumers interact with their products and provide a feedback loop to analyze shopping patterns and behaviors. And it was the last aspect of this technology that provided the industry with the opportunity to take advantage of the biggest beauty technology trends in today’s personalization, he said. Smarter interactions and increased consumer knowledge mean that brands can respond to their individual needs, Wthrich said.

The industry’s biggest challenge in cosmetology technology was progress, he said. For early-stage companies and early-stage startups, I call that sales cycle () Sometimes discussions take much longer than we expect as a startup.We don’t have the same timeline [as the larger companies]..

