What does Google’s stock split mean for investors?





Google’s parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) plans a second stock split in its history.

A 20: 1 split means that Alphabet investors will receive an additional 19 shares for each share they already own. This is the company’s first stock split since the stock split of 1,998 to 1,000 in April 2014.

Google stock split date

Google’s stock split will take place after the market closes on July 15.

Alphabet stock split and its meaning

This split does not affect Morningstar’s senior equity analyst, Alimo Garabis’ view of the company. He rates it at $ 3,600 per share. After the split, the company’s fair value estimate will be adjusted to $ 180 per share to accommodate a 20-fold increase in the number of issued shares of the company.

The economic moat rating of the entire alphabet means that the company has a competitive advantage and is not affected by the split.

In other words, the company will remain a 4-star rated stake after the split and will trade at a 36% discount as of July 11. With a 4-star rating, Alphabet is considered underrated.

Mogharabi said stocks are down due to slowing economic growth and concerns about potential advertising spend cuts that could impact advertising revenue-dependent companies like Alphabet. I am saying.

But digital advertising spending is a bit less impactful than overall advertising spending, he says. Mogharabi believes that three factors contribute positively to the company.

Alphabet still has room for further monetization of YouTube and monetization of maps. He also says that the cloud business remains strong.

Alphabet dominates the online search market, with Google’s global share of over 80%, which creates strong revenue growth and cash flow. Search market.

Future stock split

Alphabet is one of several technology and consumer companies that launched a stock split this year. E-commerce platforms Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) have already split their shares. The next big name is Tesla (TSLA), who will vote for a 3: 1 partition at the annual meeting on August 4. If successful, the electric vehicle manufacturer will be in its second stock split in three years.

