How Technology Can Disrupt Future Business





Deep technology is about leveraging new innovations that can shake the world around us. Antoine Gourvitch of Boston Consulting Groups is looking at how we can tackle problems we haven’t imagined yet.

Through a pandemic, businesses have accelerated the digitization of consumers, supply chains, and internal processes. This allowed enterprises to find imaginative digital solutions and continue to serve clients remotely. But this new business and economic situation requires new tactics and methods.

While new workplace technologies allow businesses to adapt to the digital environment, it’s no exaggeration to say that rapid innovation can cause even greater disruption. In fact, some technologies can change people’s lives and ways of working, leading to new products and services. And executives can’t wait for these results to assess which innovations are most important.

For example, companies on the road to net zero have identified 30% to 40% of potential savings, primarily focusing on waste reduction and resource reallocation. However, in order to achieve Scope 3 Net Zero (emissions generated as a result of activities from assets that are not owned or controlled but occur along the organization’s value chain), these companies have the remaining 60%. You need to identify 70% from.

It will not be possible until both the product and the business model have been completely redesigned. This is greatly assisted by the use of deep techniques.

Over half of the companies polled by the 2018 Digital Transformation Index were optimistic about the potential for technical disruption. But a quarter said it felt like a great danger to their lives. So how many companies will use cutting-edge technology in the future?

Welcome to hyperreality

As digital technology advances more and more, we are now approaching a new era that transcends hyperreality. In this new era, humans and machines are irreparably intertwined in a bionic world where real-life simulations appear to be more realistic than reality itself.

Deep technology is a new technology that significantly improves existing technology. This is a new chapter in the history of innovation, as they focus on the underlying problem and identify the physical constraints of the industry that have not been resolved for decades.

Deep tech companies such as Moderna, SpaceX and Blue Origin are already intriguing the general public. Prosperous deep technology companies bring together diverse capabilities (including scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs) to tackle problems.

They often create entirely new technologies because current technologies cannot adequately solve the challenges at hand. However, in some cases, success depends on creating new uses for existing technologies. For example, Boom Supersonic is working on supersonic jets that use only techniques that have been tested and proven safe.

Successful deep tech companies often have some complementary characteristics. They work at the crossroads of technology and the humanities. In fact, 96% of deep technology companies use at least two technologies, and 66% use multiple advanced technologies. About 70% of deep tech companies have patents on innovation.

In addition, deep technology creates physical items, not software, in most cases. Indeed, 83pc deep tech start-ups are working on concrete products. They are changing the equation of innovation from bit to bit and atom, bringing the power of data and computers to the physical world.

The Deep Tech Initiative, which is a small part of every business, tackles large-scale issues and has a disproportionate impact because the work is both theoretical and applicable.

Sustainability and efficiency

Deep Tech is growing for many reasons. One of the biggest and most pressing global moves is towards sustainable business. In many areas, true sustainability, or net zero emissions, is not possible without new technologies. It is beneficial to witness Tesla adopting electric vehicles and Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna investing in RNA vaccines to adopt new technology trends early.

Competitors can’t wait to see if technologies and combinations create high-impact applications. They will be late. Businesses with big goals such as sustainability and resilience need to take advantage of deep technology solutions. This includes companies that manufacture or assist in the manufacture of physical products, especially when they make a net-zero commitment to their customers and shareholders.

Examples are construction and buildings. They account for 38% of the world’s energy and process-related emissions. Materials and buildings make up 10% of emissions and building energy makes up 28%.

Deep technology can make building materials environmentally friendly, and the finished building can save energy and repair itself. Intelligent building systems with advanced sensors, smart materials, edge computing and AI can reduce energy usage. To make these changes on a large scale, it is necessary to rethink the building system of raw materials and parts and remodel old houses and businesses.

The transportation sector accounts for about 16% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, with freight accounting for 30% of the total, road vehicles accounting for 12%, shipping 2% and aviation accounting for 2%. With the electrification and decarbonization of transportation, and advances in artificial intelligence and self-driving cars, companies in the shipping and transportation industry will face both the risks that exist and the great opportunities for disruptive change.

For example, consider what happens when the logistics and transportation value chains are separated from each other and reconsidered. Batteries, AI and sensors can make a big difference in the transportation and logistics industry. Current crew transportation of air, trains and roads (trucks) is subject to change to a more effective autonomous system. This may include electric bicycles and self-driving cars. The delay in developing electric vehicle charging stations and the unsuccessful delivery of drones shows that adoption of new technologies will not make a big difference.

BCG’s deep technology research will generate a total of $ 123 billion worth of new revenue if the analysis is limited to considering only relatively simple technological replacements in the existing value chain (for example, replacing internal combustion engines with hybrid engines). I was able to identify the source.

However, taking into account the systematic changes observed in areas such as energy, transportation and the construction environment, we have discovered a new source of revenue with a potential total of up to $ 2.7 trillion.

Future deep tech

Deep Tech offers a wide range of transformations. Deep technology innovations are physical and digital, with several technologies integrated to drive change throughout the system, so competitors get involved early and how that change happens. Is more likely to judge.

The most important advances can result from the convergence of multiple technologies that either eliminate barriers or resolve long-standing trade-offs. The underlying technology is more accessible, available in more formats, and is growing rapidly. In addition to improving accessibility, a business incubation and acceleration infrastructure has been built to enable rapid experimentation. Certain companies use interconnected technologies to remove obstacles and add value.

Covid-19 caused a lot of harm, but it showed that deep technology could solve historical problems quickly, effectively, and cheaply. Advanced science, engineering and design are used in deep technology. It is a combination of matter and energy, calculation and movement, and sensation and movement.

The climate crisis is another global issue. Deep technology can change things in unexpected ways and can be a future solution to problems we haven’t yet imagined.

By Antoine Gourévitch

Antoine Gourévitch is the Managing Director and Senior Partner of the Boston Consulting Group.

