Skateboarder destroys Google’s self-driving car in San Francisco





A large group of violent skateboarders in San Francisco struck a Google-owned Waymo self-driving car on Saturday night.

A video posted on Reddit shows that some people are jumping into cars and spray-painting graffiti. Some were seen dancing on the car, and one was sitting on a large sensor on the roof.

According to the motherboard, the vehicle was not autonomous at the time of the accident.

A Waymo spokesman said the car was being operated by a driver who was able to safely get out of the destroyed car before the car flocked.

A Waymo spokeswoman said a car driving in manual mode in San Francisco was surrounded by a person who jumped into the hood, roof, and trunk of a car and destroyed it with spray paint around 10 pm on July 9.

Autonomous specialists were finally able to safely guide the car out of the crowd and withdraw from the situation. The San Francisco Police Department is actively investigating the case and is in close contact. “

The incident took place in the city’s mission district, where hundreds of skateboarders gathered for the annual Dolores Hill bomb.

At this event, skateboarders will gather and descend steep hills. After that, they have a violent celebration.

The incident occurred during an annual skateboarding event in the city.

According to the report, it is unlikely that the car was targeted because the skateboarder is affiliated with Waymo. Perhaps the driver came across an event by chance.

In March, Waymo launched self-driving cars for San Francisco employees, accelerating competition with General Motors-backed rival Cruises and commercializing technology in a crowded city.

Waymo also aims to drive safety drivers and introduce autonomous driving to employees in downtown Phoenix, opening them up for public testing.

A spokesman for one company said the car was not autonomous at the time of the incident and the driver was able to escape safely.Getty Images

“In addition to Waymo’s growing truck business, operating fully autonomously in multiple markets is an important verifier for Waymo’s business and technology scalability,” he said in a statement.

Waymo, a pioneer in autonomous driving technology, launched its first unmanned taxi service in the United States in 2020, more than a decade after it was born as a project within Google in 2009.

It uses the Chrysler minivan to give hundreds of people a paid ride a week, but Waymo’s services haven’t expanded beyond the suburban Phoenix area, which covers about 50 square miles.

Cruise already offers San Francisco employees and the general public a completely unmanned ride for free. The company is seeking CPUC approval for commercial unmanned driving services with the goal of being granted this year.

