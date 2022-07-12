Most technology purchases come with high regret, according to a Gartner study.





As technology becomes more and more important to the business, technology customers have access to more options and information than ever before, and there are more cases of buyer remorse. According to a new study by Gartner, Inc., 56% of organizations have high purchase regrets for the largest tech-related purchases in the last two years.

In November and December 2021, Gartner surveyed 1,120 respondents in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific to understand how organizations are working on large-scale purchasing efforts for enterprise technology. Respondents were at the manager level or above and needed to be aware of the significant technology purchasing efforts that have occurred over the last two years and be directly involved in the evaluation or selection of products or services for technology projects.

Hank Burns, a prominent VP analyst at Gartner, said he was very dissatisfied with the purchase experience, showing that tech buyers who haven’t started implementing it are at their peak of regret. I am. In the past, it was relatively easy for product leaders to predict buyers, but now it’s not. The dynamics of the buying team are changing, and customers may find that buying is a real challenge.

Barnes identified significant changes in technology-buying behavior in the opening keynote of the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference 2022, effectively this week.

Regrets associated with enterprise technology decisions have significant downsides. According to research, organizations that have shown great regret for their purchases took an average of 7-10 months longer to complete their purchases, Burns said. Late purchase decisions can frustrate your team, waste time and resources, and in some cases slow down your company’s growth.

According to a survey, 67% of people involved in technology purchasing decisions are not involved in IT. This means that anyone can be a technology purchaser for your organization. In this environment, the gap in the adoption of new technologies is emerging. This new groove separates the majority of organizations that are confident in technology adopters and buyers and those that are not. Tech providers need a new approach to identifying and engaging with these different types of B2B customers and predicting which types of customers they will be dealing with to increase their chances of winning a good business.

To change your strategy, you need to think about psychographics beyond your purchasing motives. This includes groups driving decision-making approaches and strategies. Gartner has developed a psychographic model called the Enterprise Technology Adoption Profile * (ETA), revealing seven specific customer segments. The use of ETA is one factor that helps tech providers move from product / market adaptation strategies to product / customer adaptation strategies.

In addition, tech providers need to avoid situations by creating models that help identify the optimal situation. Optimal situations should be captured in the ideal customer profile of a corporate persona that focuses on the characteristics of the target organization, not the individuals within the organization. This can include various factors such as the technology used, the status of the business, the resources available, and the psychographic ETA.

There is a large gray area in between, and you must be careful when assessing whether you are committed to pursuing opportunities. All this is to improve odds and effectively allocate resources and investments, Burns said.

A keen understanding of the ideal customer will help tech providers develop their strategies. Based on this insight, Gartner recommends that high-tech providers do three things:

Focus on most of the investment and effort to support the best situation with the right service, the right message, the right type of content and engagement activity. Train your customer response team on how to recognize the characteristics of your customers that show the best. Train your customer response team on how to adjust their approach when they encounter potential customers in the gray area between optimization and avoidance.

* The Enterprise Technology Recruitment Profile (ETA) is a unique model developed by Gartner that evaluates psychographics that drive the way and when organizations make technology decisions.

Find out more about how to address your buying challenges and accelerate your technology sales growth with the free Gartner ebook Pushing Beyond Enterprise Tech Buyer Regret.

Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference

Gartner analysts are virtually at the Gartner Tech Growth & Innovation Conference 2022, July 12-13, with the latest research and advice for technology and service providers, technology marketers, technology product managers, tech CEOS, and general managers. Sharing. Follow the meeting news and updates on Twitter using #GartnerTGI.

About Gartner for tech leaders

Gartner for High Tech Leaders provides role-based best practices, industry insights, and strategic views on new trends and market changes to achieve mission-critical priorities and build a successful organization for tomorrow. It provides technical leaders and their teams with practical, objective insights. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/industries/high-tech.

Follow Gartner for HighTech Leaders news and updates on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the IT News Room for more information and insights.

