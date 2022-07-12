Press the button: Is it game over for the game’s pandemic boom? | Game





During the pandemic, video games had an unprecedented boom, but almost every other cultural sector, from music and nightlife to theater and movies, declined. It’s no wonder that the global gaming market has grown from $ 150 billion in 2019 to $ 180 billion in 2020, as everyone is looking for ways to ease boredom and socialize safety (). .. Millions of people have bought consoles (Nintendo Switch has seen a particularly big surge). And some of us who already had a console felt like a shiny new PlayStation 5, for example, maybe mitigating the pandemic blues for a while. From mobile to consoles to Twitch viewers to simultaneous Steam players, every aspect of the game has been boosted.

So it’s no surprise that the gaming industry is currently facing shrinkage. Growth continued to around $ 190 billion throughout 2021, but market analysts now forecast a decline of billions of dollars. Gaming industry revenues are expected to start rising again in 2023, but have passed the peak of the pandemic.

I think this is a natural fix. People play less and spend less for a variety of reasons, from increased living expenses to malaise of games, mostly after spending months indoors. This year, the number of times I play myself has decreased significantly. You can now enjoy live music, hugging your friends, and more. (I have memories of birthday parties and summer gatherings in Animal Crossing, but it feels like a melancholy dream.)

Games are often considered recession-resistant, but the industry is unaffected by macroeconomic turmoil. Even if it surprises investors who want to make money out of fashion, such as esports, virtual reality, augmented reality, free mobile games, and the latest venture capital money pits, some decline and flow is natural. Thing. Blockchain game. The rest of us don’t have to worry. Capitalism requires constant, large-scale growth, which is unsustainable.

As smartphones, PCs and consoles become available to a larger world population, the number of gamers in the world continues to grow, but it will eventually stop. And whenever things level off, and perhaps whenever it’s still more than a decade away, it won’t be that bad. The money that video games make is one of the most interesting things about video games for me. And hopefully one day what looks like all the mainstream TV and radio reports on video games doesn’t start with pointing out that they generate more cash than movies.

But it’s interesting to see where the money is in the game. The console market PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox have been fairly stable for over a decade. Mobile games have been driving the expansion of the industry since around 2010 with the spread of smartphones. Arcade, on the other hand, once generated $ 40 billion in revenue and is now producing zip. Handheld games were once a huge part of the market, but have almost disappeared since Nintendo folded the home console and handheld console together in the form of a switch. Analysts now see subscriptions and cloud gaming as the next big change, and have seen how streaming technology has transformed television and music. Fifty years after Pong entered the era of video games, the way people play games has changed a lot, but it’s clear that people want to play games.

What to play Air Twister

Yu Suzuki, a developer superstar famous for Space Harrier, Outrun and Shenmue, released the game on Apple Arcade: Air Twister in the 1980s and 90s. Its arcade shooter feels like Lylat Wars, Panzer Dragoon, or Rez. This is a sequel to the mid-2000s style Space Harrier. I don’t hesitate to recommend this, but it’s weird to get the hang of it, but it’s an interesting antique for those who loved the Sega arcade era, and the progressive rock soundtrack is irresistibly exaggerated. : 2 hours or more

What to read

E3 will be back next year, handling PAX and Comic-Con, and will be run by Reed Pop, who owns the gaming website Eurogamer and Rock Paper Shotgun. My overall reading about this: good news. The ESA, which owns and operates the E3, has a history of diverse abilities and once accidentally exposed most participants and showed in the hands of companies that regularly hold such mega-events. Is promising to hold. Leading players (Sony, Nintendo, Xbox) have shown little interest in E3 for some time, with even less interest in the European game show Gamescom, despite more than 350,000 attendees. Given that, it may not matter who is in charge.

In this week’s weird Elden Ring news, Namco Bandai sent a real sword to a player famous for helping people through one of the game’s scariest bosses, and also someone completed it on the piano. I was allowed to. The latter story especially tickles me. I co-authored a book about Dark Souls a while back (I know, I don’t mention it), and one of my favorite chapters to write is playing it on Guitar Hero, etc. It was a chapter about people who do things that are completely unnecessary and very impressive, controllers, or without leveling up, or completely naked (characters, not players). When it comes to inventing strange ways to play already difficult video games, I love how humans seem unable to help themselves.

Activision-Blizzards employees are again protesting to better protect civil liberties, this time in the face of horrific rollbacks of rights in the United States, such as access to abortion and health care to verify gender. increase.

The popular Minecraft YouTuber techno blade sadly died recently at the age of 23, and his dad posted a tragic final video on his channel. Mojang, the developer of Minecraft, came up with an in-game tribute to him.

PlayStation 5s’ next blockbuster God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th. Well, at least it’s one big game I’m looking forward to by 2023.

Question block

Today’s question comes from Craig: Is the Xbox Series S Worth Money?

Before getting into this, can you be amazed at how confusing the Xbox range nomenclature is? There are Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One X, but they are all different. It’s impressively confusing.

anyway! In a nutshell: Yes, it’s worth it. With GamePass, which offers all the Xbox games you want to play at 10.99 a month, the Xbox Series S is incredibly valuable. Its big brother, the Xbox Series X, is only needed if you have a screen that allows you to use 4K games properly. You told me in your email that you didn’t make a fuss about it, and you don’t mind downloading or streaming games instead of buying them on disc. The Series S hard drive will soon run out of space, but I don’t think it’s such a problem as Microsoft’s cloud streaming technology is getting better and better.

Please send more questions to everyone! Even if they are ridiculous. In fact, especially if they are ridiculous.

