GrowCo’s Void Foundation Innovation Center in Columbia, South Carolina





GrowCo has set the goal of making Colombia a “feasible place for the tech industry” to stay in the area rather than move it to another big city.

The Columbia Five Point Association of South Carolina announced on Tuesday that Foundation-funded efforts to transform Columbia into a technology-friendly hub are coming this fall.

The Boyd Foundation’s Community Innovation Center is described as a “high-tech incubator” coming to 711 Saluda Avenue in the former White Mule Space. Operated by the non-profit GrowCo! We support entrepreneurs and start-ups.

Among GrowCo’s board members is Chris Heivly, co-founder of MapQuest. A popular digital provider of online map services has been sold to AOL for $ 1.2 billion.

“There was no doubt that Five Point was our destination when we started organizing the startup community,” Bibury said in a statement provided by the Five Point Association. rice field. “In collaboration with Richard Baht and many other supporters, we have found a new home and can’t wait to share it with you and the future founders of the region.

He added that helping the founders is an important part of a thriving startup community.

The Boyd Foundation, which supports several ventures and quality of life initiatives in South Carolina Midlands, has donated $ 1 million to GrowCo to fund it for the next two years, becoming a “high-tech incubator” and entrepreneur. Allows you to focus on finding.

Our founder, Darnal Boyd, makes a living in this community, and the Foundation is a classic giveback organization, said George Bailey, Chairman and Director of the Boyd Foundation.

GrowCo, meanwhile, has set the goal of making Colombia a “feasible place for the tech industry” to stay in the region rather than move to other big cities.

Additional details about the Boyd Foundation can be found on their website, and information about GrowCo can be found on their website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wltx.com/article/tech/tech-incubator-five-points-fall-grow-retain-industry-midlands/101-4fce48e9-e9e6-42b0-889a-910956d22717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos