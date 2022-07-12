Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Phone Transactions on Samsung, OnePlus, Moto





The best phone prices are arguably from wireless operators, but they come with a lot of strings attached, such as long contracts and requirements to stay on an expensive unlimited plan. Purchasing in an unlocked state means that you are not tied to a particular mobile operator or plan. Therefore, if possible, we recommend that you buy your phone that way. Unfortunately, that also means missing a free phone offer.

Amazon doesn’t give away free calls on Prime Day, but you’ll find a workaround. Significant discounts on current models that do not require a contract or trade-in. Here you can find the best wireless deals on Prime Day with no visible strings, from accessories to flagships to 4G phones.

Phone Accessory Deals Galaxy S22Plus is the current choice for the best all-round Android phones.Photos by Allison Johnson / The Virginia Samsung Phone Deals

Samsung will turn off unlocked S22 series devices by 30% and give you a big discount on the already affordable Galaxy A535G. They are all one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now at their respective prices and are backed up by a great support policy so you can keep getting software updates for years to come.

The Galaxy A535G, which typically costs $ 449 and has 128GB of storage, is currently priced at $ 324. This is a great price for a phone with a 120Hz OLED screen, IP67 water resistance, and a promise of four years of software updates. If you are looking for a midrange Android phone, this is what you get. Please read the full review. The Galaxy S21 FE is priced at $ 489, with a suggested retail price of $ 699 (recently around $ 600). If you need something between your flagship and midrange phones, it’s a great option with high-end features such as wireless charging not available on the A53. Please read the full review. The standard Galaxy S22 with 128GB of storage sells for $ 599 (usually $ 799), and the 256GB Galaxy S22 sells for $ 649 (usually $ 849). Battery life isn’t as robust as the other models in the lineup, so it’s a better option for lightweight users. Please read the full review. The pink Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB of storage and the black 128GB S22 Plus sell for $ 699, both typically $ 999. If you need more storage, the 256GB versions of the pink S22 Plus, black S22 Plus, and green S22 Plus are all $ 734 instead of $ 1,049. The larger the model, the longer the battery life, and I think it’s the most versatile and best Android phone for most people. Please read the full review. Looking for a phone that absolutely does everything? Burgundy’s Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage is priced at $ 839, down from $ 1,199. It’s a power user’s dream with a built-in stylus and an excellent 10x telephoto camera. Please read the full review. Google Pixel Phone Deals OnePlus Phone Deals The OnePlus N2005G is priced at $ 179, down from $ 239. A year earlier, you’ll need to receive another two years of security updates from OnePlus. Plus, for less than $ 200, the 6.5-inch 1080p display, which offers a smoother 90Hz refresh rate, is one of the best available at this price. Please read the full review. The 2022 MotoG Stylus offers excellent performance and a large screen.Photo courtesy of Allison Johnson / TheVergeMotorola Phone Deals Verge Deals to subscribe to our newsletter

