Google has counterclaimed Match’s antitrust proceedings, and Match says it wants to use the service for free – TechCrunch





Google Dating App Maker Match Group in a bitter new court submission citing Match’s first complaint as a “sarcastic attempt” to leverage Google Play’s distribution platform and other tools while trying to avoid Google’s fees Responded to the anti-trust proceedings.

Two tech giants have fought it in court after Match sued Google over its monopoly on Android app payments in May this year.

Match, which operates dating apps such as Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, and Hinge, has Google over-controlling the Google Play app market and using anti-competitive tactics to bring its ecosystem to life. Claims to maintain. App makers, along with Epic Games and Spotify, are one of the many major publishers seeking free from Google’s service fees. Epic Games is suing both Apple and Google. These companies primarily want to offer their own in-app payment system, rather than being forced to use Google’s own payment infrastructure, and will distribute their apps through the Google Play Store and App Store. I want to avoid the associated fees.

Earlier this year, Google and Match reached a temporary compromise on how to proceed while the proceedings were in progress. Match guarantees that Google will not ban or block dating apps from Google Play to provide alternative payments, and Match will escrow instead of paying Google’s fees until the judge decides the outcome of the case. He said he would put up to $ 40 million in his account.

Google has now filed a counterclaim in this proceeding. There, Match claims to mislead the court that Google only provides payment processing fees for apps distributed on the platform.

Write Google:

Match Group claims that Google Play only offers payment processing, but that’s not just true. Google Play provides tools and a global distribution platform that enable Match Group to thrive and successfully network important users for dating apps. Match Group is now accessing Google Plays’ global distribution platform and users to take advantage of all of Google’s significant investment in the platform for free.

Google also explores the discoverability made possible through the Play Store and the tools that the Play Store provides to developers, including free software that allows developers to build apps, testing and monitoring tools, and digital payment infrastructure. I am advertising. In addition, Google claims that 15% of Match Group subscriptions are “half the amount” charged by other major platforms. This seems to be a reference to Apple. However, on both platforms, fees were reduced from 30% to 15% in the second year of the app, and until January 1, 2022, when Google reduced subscriptions to 15% in the first year.

The response further points out that there are other ways to load the app on your Android phone, unlike iOS, which limits sideloading.

Google also handles some important blows. For example, Match Group’s senior vice president noted that Match’s real problem with Google Play’s billing system was that it used Google’s tools to “easily cancel subscriptions.” increase.

This particular claim is reminiscent of previous proceedings against matches filed by government regulators. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Match for fraud. In particular, the company said it would make it difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions and use tricks that would make them think they had stopped billing when they actually stopped. (However, most claims in the proceeding were dismissed earlier this year based on the legal status of the proceeding, not the judgment related to the complaint itself.)

Google also referred to the FTC proceedings in a new filing, adding that Match executives admitted that the cancellation process was “difficult to find, boring and confusing.” Unfortunately, Match Group executive quotes have been edited in the filing.

Google is seeking jury trials and financial remedies related to Match Group breach of contract. We are also seeking a ruling from the Google Play Store to permanently ban Match Group.

The proceedings are ongoing in the US District Court for Northern California. Filing news was first reported by Bloomberg.

In a statement, Google said: In the meantime, we continue to protect ourselves from the unfounded claims of the match. “

Match asks for comment, saying: Google does not want anyone else to sue them, so their counterclaim is designed as a warning shot. However, the main issue is that the Google Play Store policy is anti-competitive and violates federal and state law. We are confident that our proceedings, along with other developers, the US Department of Justice, and 37 state attorneys who make similar allegations, will be settled in our favor early next year. “

Updated with comments from 7/12/22, 11:39 am et, Match. We have clarified Google’s policy such as 7/12/22, 2:51 pm. As of January 1, 2022, it is 15% from the first day of the subscription app.

