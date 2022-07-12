Virginia Tech joins university consortium in Washington Metropolitan Area





Virginia Tech has become an affiliate of the Washington Metropolitan Area University Consortium, an organization founded to promote collaboration for higher education throughout the metropolitan area of ​​Washington, DC.

The consortium is one of the most diverse and innovative educational alliances in the United States, supporting increased access and fair economic development, with members and regional representatives, nonprofits, government agencies and charities.

Andrew Fragel, president and chief executive officer of the consortium, unanimously stated that the president of the regional university would nominate Virginia Tech as the third relevant member. The membership of the Smithsonian Institution, an affiliate member, and Virginia Tex, who participates in Johns Hopkins University, represents the incredible vitality and impact of higher education in our region. We are excited to expand the opportunities for bold and powerful collaboration to further enhance our position as America’s greatest university city.

Virginia Tech has been a part of the higher education community in the Washington, DC region for over 50 years, offering a unique student experience and important strategic partnerships, said Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech. increase. We are proud to be able to increase engagement through the Innovation Campus and work with our consortium colleagues to support the development of a fair and accessible economy and workforce in the region.

The consortium has been promoting higher education in the region for over 90 years. It promoted the role of higher education in the economic and cultural vitality of the region and served as a means for members to share resources and collaborate for the benefit of students, faculty and staff, and communities. The consortium of 18 members and 3 related members is a cross section of private universities, state public universities, community colleges, underrated service institutions, federal universities, and Smithsonians.

The consortium program was established in the 1960s to support academic and research collaboration across major DC institutions, supporting student enrollment, success, and increased workforce development. Bridging the fairness gap and placing scholars in key roles in government and industry. Promotes cutting-edge new models for cross-registration and credit liquidity and stackable degrees.

Virginia Tech has expanded its partnership with the metropolitan area of ​​Washington, DC since 1969. Currently, the universities in the region have more than 40 graduate programs and research centers in the District of Columbia, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, and Falls Church. Manassas, Middleburg. In addition to supporting the university’s educational and research mission, Virginiatex’s presence in the region has established collaboration with local and federal agencies, businesses and other higher education institutions.

In 2018, Virginia Tech announced the launch of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campusin Alexandrias PotomacYard District. The Innovation Campus will triple the Virginia Tech footprint in the region and become a magnet to lead technology talent, research and education. The first building will open in 2024 and will include 300,000 square feet of academic space and state-of-the-art R & D facilities.

