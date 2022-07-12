How wearables help monitor hydration





Jennifer Kukral, an upstream marketing physiologist (sensor) at Rockley Photonics, explains how to use wearable devices to monitor hydration and ultimately lead a healthier life.

Phoenix can get hot. With the rapid expansion of the city, the valley in which it is located is slowly transforming into a heat sink for the city. As a resident of Phoenix, Im is familiar with the threats to human health that extreme fever can pose. Just in Arizona, many people, especially those who fail to hydrate properly, will be victims of heat-related illnesses this summer. Some of them will die. In 2020, there were 520 heat-related deaths in Arizona, and in June 2021, 53 heat strokes per week in Maricopa County alone were the cause.

However, maintaining proper hydration levels is essential for a healthy life at any time of the year. A person’s hydration status can have a significant impact on many aspects of health, including mood, physical fitness, renal function, skin condition, as well as mental and cognitive status. Older people are at greater risk of dehydration due to cognitive decline, inadequate care, and / or physiological changes associated with both age and comorbidities such as impaired renal function and thirst response. Will be high.

Despite these well-understood health effects, most people across the United States have not yet drunk enough water. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey surveyed 4,000 children in the United States between the ages of 6 and 19 from 2009 to 2012. The study showed that more than half of children and adolescents failed to adequately hydrate.

The problem is similar among adults, especially for weekend warriors and amateur athletes who love to be active. The sad truth is that most people don’t know how to keep hydrating properly.

Think about drinking

It’s easy to say, but keep hydrating. However, maintaining a healthy and careful hydration habit can be difficult. Most non-high performance athletes need the tools to measure their hydration levels on a regular basis to see if their habits are sufficient to optimize their health and well-being. Or cannot access the analysis. Indeed, with the exception of fluid analysis, only some indicators of hydration levels are available to the general public.

There is only one feeling of thirst. However, it is a late indicator and provides only a rough estimate of when to drink. In many cases it can be a little too late. By the time you are thirsty, your body has probably already lost nearly 2% of its water and is mildly dehydrated. To maintain proper hydration, individuals need to drink water before they are thirsty. For example, if you find yourself thirsty during a long run or bike race, you’re probably more than just hydrating right away. As a result, performance can be degraded.

Other indicators of hydration status are urine color and excretion. Thick urine and low output usually indicate dehydration. However, these are also inaccurate methods of measuring hydration. Even clinical methods for assessing fluid status have limitations. Part of the problem is that everyone is different. Some people need more water than others. Some people can reduce their dose without dehydration.

In addition to the immediate effects of dehydration, often long-term consequences can occur. Dehydration is directly associated with one of the causes of kidney stones. It is also involved in the development of certain cardiovascular diseases. Dehydration can also impair cognitive ability and lead to more frequent symptoms of depression and anxiety. A study conducted in Iran found that adults who drink less water are at higher risk of anxiety and depression than adults who drink more water.

There are also very active groups that tend to over-concentrate on drinking water and over-hydrate. This is common among competitive athletes and military personnel. Overhydration, also known as overhydration, can reduce the relative amount of sodium and other electrolytes in the blood. This can cause mild problems such as nausea and, in severe cases such as water intoxication, can have life-threatening consequences such as seizures and coma.

There are many complex nuances in understanding and managing hydration, as there are individual differences and variability of 8 billion inhabitants on our planet, whether dehydrated or water intoxicated.

Measure your hydration for better health

Providing people with a non-invasive and routine way to measure hydration levels can provide important insights into hydration status, which can generate many significant benefits. .. However, it should be done in a cost-effective and easily accessible way.

One way to generate these insights is to use a platform that measures key biomarkers in real time using wearable devices. A new technology that could enable this feature is a miniaturized photonics-based sensor that can non-invasively measure changes in water concentration in the human body. This new type of sensor produces multiple laser wavelengths that penetrate the skin at different depths to target features in the water spectrum. The sensor uses the principle of being able to observe changes in the concentration of components (collagen, lipids, water, etc.) in the skin by measuring the absorption spectrum of the skin. As the water content of the dermis decreases, the concentration of solute increases and the absorption spectrum of the entire skin changes.

Wearable devices with such a hydration assessment feature give people the possibility to understand hydration status in an unprecedented way. For example, a glance at your wrist can tell you that your hydration levels are on the decline and prevent you from getting dehydrated from the beginning. Alternatively, if you become dehydrated during or after exercise, you can better determine how much you should drink for proper hydration. This type of monitoring solution is useful not only for athletes, but also for many other people who are susceptible to dehydration, such as office workers who are struggling all day long, those who are ill, and those who live in the highlands. People from almost every step in life can benefit from knowing if they are drinking enough water for their individual body shape and needs.

Having a wearable device that can track an individual’s hydration level is only part of the equation. We also need to make the information being tracked easier for people to understand. One of the tools that may help achieve this is a single index that simplifies reporting of hydration levels and provides insights and recommendations tailored to individual hydration needs. Such solutions can help improve your ability to manage hydration. Proper hydration, whether in the gym or in the office, can help you focus and improve your overall performance.

Smart drinking smart device

In the busy life that many people live in today, it is not always easy to track water consumption and maintain healthy hydration. However, with the ability to monitor hydration on a regular basis, smartwatches and other wearables can provide actionable information that can help people improve their lifestyle habits.

Already, major device manufacturers are beginning to seek integration of biomarker sensors to track hydration levels. For these positive companies, hydration and other healthy behaviors are facilitated by routine behaviors, providing contextual cues to provoke autoresponders and make positive changes in people’s behaviors. I understand that it helps.

By enabling non-invasive measurements of hydration on a regular basis, wearable biomarker detection solutions provide timely recommendations for managing individual hydration recommendations tailored to each individual’s specific needs. May be provided. By leveraging these insights, we can all make more informed decisions about hydration, health and well-being.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/digital-in-healthcare-insights/how-wearables-can-help-monitor-your-hydration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos