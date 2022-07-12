Save $ 79 on this Amazon Prime Day transaction





Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing today and one of the most popular Prime Day deals to date is from Apple. The well-reviewed new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe currently sells for just $ 169.99. This is a $ 79.01 reduction from the $ 249 retail price. This is the cheapest price I’ve ever seen on Amazon.

In our tests, previous models of AirPods Pro were on the list of the best wireless headphones due to their excellent battery life, incredible noise canceling, and comfortable fit, and the best headphones in 2022. It is included in the lineup of. Most ears. Professionals can easily connect to the device, and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

AirPod Pro has an active noise canceling feature that records and automatically attenuates ambient noise, making it ideal for home travel and work. If you plan to carry your headphones on the go, we recommend considering Apple’s Apple Care + for headphones. Losses are not covered, but Apple Care + offers repairs or replacements for $ 29.

When it comes to wireless earphones, Apple AirPods Pro is definitely an impressive choice. Hurry up: I hope this amazing deal will disappear soon. And if you’re looking for the best way to buy new headphones, check out the Prime Day deals that you can listen to for free for months on Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus.

