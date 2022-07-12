YouTube prevents users from logging in to some Chromecasts





As 9to5Google reports, Google seems to outperform itself when it comes to discontinuing products and experiences in a short period of time. After deploying a new interface on some older Chromecasts last winter, the company basically made it useless. In a reply to a customer on Twitter, the company said that older versions of the streaming pack couldn’t log in to their YouTube account, so they only had to cast from their mobile phone (especially paying to see ads). If there is). Free YouTube).

Selecting a video on your phone and sending it to your TV via Chromecast was originally the way the device worked, but Google recently added it to that experience. Last year, users were able to scroll through Chromecast’s YouTube UI using their smartphone as a remote control, allowing them to select videos on the big screen.

Technically, you can use your smartphone as a remote control to browse YouTube, but as a logged-out guest, you don’t have to browse personalized recommendations, playlists, or browsing history directly from other devices on your Chromecast. It’s even worse for YouTube Premium subscribers. If you are currently using the YouTube interface on your Chromecast, it will include ads that you pay to hide from other devices.

This is a small inconvenience in most cases (again, for premium subscribers you can use your phone to queue up videos that play without ads), but the strange thing is that it’s a relatively new feature. This is the method that Google communicated by pulling most of it. Google tweeted in December 2021 to show you how to get the YouTube UI directly on Chromecast.

And here, in June 2022, most users are worried that signing in to YouTube is no longer supported on older Chromecast devices.

Thx in the screenshot. If checked, this is intentional. Signing in directly to YT on older Chromecast devices is no longer supported. You can control the cast session from your mobile phone while you are logged in.Continue to use your mobile device to use the video

TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 16, 2022

When talking about whiplash, users were frustrated by the unexplained cant sign-in error message, as there were dozens of replies on YouTube that didn’t announce why the feature was removed or why it was removed. I am. I’ve contacted Google to get an accurate list of why the changes were made and the Chromecast devices they affect, but so far no answer.

There is another twist that makes this whole even more weird. In a forum reply discovered by Android police, Google Community Manager states that it is working to resolve an issue where ads are displayed when premium members are using the remote control to control YouTube on Chromecast. .. It’s hard to imagine a software solution to that problem, but it doesn’t enable the exact same login experience that people accessed just a few weeks ago before it was removed.

