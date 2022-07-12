Pixel 7 Pro Leak unveils live images of Google’s next flagship Android phone





What you need to know It seems that the vendor accidentally shipped a prototype of the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The leaked image looks legitimate, but the story of an unreleased unit in someone’s hands is pretty suspicious. After that, Google made the unit useless. , Leave the bootload state.

During the I / O 2022 event, Google announced some promotional images for its next flagship mobile phone series, but until recently there were few actual images of the device. Thanks to the careless vendor, you can see the actual images of Google Pixel7 Pro in the best condition ever.

The story is as follows: Two months ago, a Facebook user ordered the Google Pixel 6 Pro from the Facebook Marketplace. Instead, the vendor allegedly shipped a prototype of what looks like the Pixel 7 Pro by mistake. Do you think it is plausible? Believe it in your danger.

The image is shared by a Twitter user in Ghana (opens in a new tab). However, the story of how the prototype got into the hands of the user in question is highly questionable. Earlier last month, the same set of images appeared in SlashLeaks (opens in a new tab). That said, these images provide us with the best look, Google’s next candidate for the best Android phone in real life.

Regardless of how the user got the prototype, it looks legitimate. As you can see in the picture below, there is a typical Google prototype logo on the back. You can also see the back panel completely, consistent with what Google made fun of last May.

The prototype software also provides some details and make sure you are actually looking at the Pixel7 Pro unit. The code name is “Cubot Cheetah 2” and it runs Android 13.

(Image credit: @soulpee / Twitter)

(Image credit: @soulpee / Twitter)

However, Google may have used a remote command to completely erase the prototype shortly after it shipped. According to the leaker, the unit is currently stuck in an infinite bootloading loop.

This is not the first time that live images of future mobile phones will be published online. A month ago, the prototype Pixel 7 also appeared on eBay.

The prototype surfaced a few days after the brick Pixel 7 Pro unit came online and spilled beans on the next handset display and chipset. Such leaks can occur even more towards the official launch of the phone.

