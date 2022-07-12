Google, Travalyst and more on the road to sustainability





From airlines and hotels to online travel agencies, ground transportation companies, tours and activity providers, and technology suppliers, all types of stakeholders within the travel ecosystem participate in sustainability efforts.

And efforts are driven by the desire to find better ways for travel to the environment, destinations and people, rather than simply focusing on ways to mitigate the negative effects.

According to Travalyst CEO Sally Davey, a successful trip is an important part of the planet’s future resilience in a panel talk at Phocuswright Europe in late June.

Travalyst convenes brands such as Google, Booking.com, Skyscanner, Expedia Group, Tripadvisor and Trip.com Group as a pre-competitive effort to make sustainability reports more consistent and clear in the industry. One of the most prominent players. Both consumers and travel providers.

During the broad discussion at this event, Davey was attended by Google’s Head of Travel Sustainability, Global Partnership, Sebnem Erzan. Danielle DSilva, Head of Sustainability on Booking.com, helps hotel owners understand how to make flight emission data more meaningful to consumers and the most valuable changes they make to their operations. He explained the challenges the industry is tackling, such as how to do it.

As Travalyst celebrates its third anniversary in September this year, Davey also explained that the coalition is preparing to establish a more permanent structure with new partners from the initial pilot stage.

The panel also had Cat Jones, the founder and CEO of Byway Travel. This is a startup working to standardize flightless vacations. Jones listened to the consumer and provided a perspective from her experience in the field of meeting her destination.

Following the panel discussion, Davie and Jones participated in separate interviews at Phocus Wire Studio at the event, thinking about some of the bold and ambitious decisions needed to move the industry forward, and by 2050. I think the industry goal of zero net emissions is achievable.

See the entire panel discussion moderated by Phocus Wire Editor of Chief Mitra Sorrells below.

Executive Roundtable: Making Sustainability Sustainable-Phocuswright Europe 2022

Also, check out Daveys’ interview at Phocus Wire Studio.

Phocuswright Europe 2022 Executive Interview: Travalyst

And Jones will be interviewed at Phocus Wire Studio.

Phocuswright Europe 2022 Executive Interview: Byway Travel

