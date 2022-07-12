Scammers threaten restaurants across the US with a 1-star Google review





Last week, from San Francisco to New York City, a well-known Michelin-starred restaurant was targeted for a blackmail campaign armed with Google reviews. It seems to be a collaborative effort. The restaurant receives a large number of 1-star reviews on Google, which you know. A search for something on the map will show the rating and the owner will receive an apology email asking for a $ 75 Google Play gift. A card to stop digital bombing.

Kim Alter is the chef and owner of Nightbird, a fine dining restaurant in San Francisco that was influenced by this campaign. On July 5, she shared an email she received from her robber after the restaurant was flooded with negative reviews. The email is read as follows:

“Hello. Unfortunately, we have left us negative feedback about your facility. We will see a daily review in the future. We sincerely apologize for our actions. To your business. It doesn’t hurt, but you have no other choice. In fact, we live in India and there is no other way to survive. Send us a Google Play Gift Card worth $ 75. “

The message included a link to purchase a gift card with PayPal and an email address to receive the code. It ended with another apology.

Alter shared an email on Twitter, tagged Google, and sought company help to remove fraud-related reviews. She tagged other acclaimed sci-fi-based restaurants that experienced the same review bombing, such as Sons & Daughters, Acquerello, 3rd Cousin, Marlena, Birdsong, and Nari. But this wasn’t just for the West Coast. Famous restaurants across the country, including Chicago’s Ever, Roux, EL Ideas and Sochi Saigonese Kitchen, received the same threat and negative reviews last week.

A Google Maps spokesperson told The New York Times on Monday that the company is investigating the issue and is removing reviews from people who haven’t actually visited these facilities. In February, the Google Maps team explained how to use machine learning and live moderation to identify and stop review bombs, saying: A review of the business profile of the same cluster for a business or location that received an unusually large number of 1 or 5 star reviews in a short period of time. “

This particular blackmail campaign seems to fall into its final category, where restaurants receive a lot of 1-star reviews at once, but owners like Alter are on social media to get Google’s help. Had to address the issue. A week after Alter’s tweet, it seems that the fraud-related 1-star review has been removed from the affected restaurant profile so far.

