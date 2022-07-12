The July Play System Update includes some Google Wallet preparations.





Your Android smartphone is promised to be rebranded with Google Pay soon.

At its annual developer conference, Google announced in May that it would rebrand some of Google Pay to Google Wallet. It’s been a while since then, but I haven’t heard much about the company’s aspirations. This is subject to change as Google has released a change log of the latest Google Play system updates and deployed it to all Android smartphones in the background via the Play Store.

The update note reveals that Google plans to update the Google Pay app, bringing an experience to the latest revision of Google Material Design and renaming it as Google Wallet. This change probably won’t affect the new GPay app with peer-to-peer payment options that Google updated a while back. Instead, this affects older Google Pay apps that are part of the Play service. It’s used for contactless payments in stores and is tightly integrated with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro lock screens.

The new design hasn’t really been seen yet, but Google shared an image of what to expect at Google I / O in May. The new look certainly has more rounded corners, including colors extracted from the loyalty card logo and path, and a new “Add to Wallet” floating button in line with Material Design 3 specifications. It has the Material You component of.

Other updates provided as part of the July release are listed in the change log below.

account management

[Phone] Google account settings[データとプライバシー]The tab section header has been updated.[2]

Device connectivity

[Phone] An API for developers to build a seamless multi-device experience.[5]

Google Play Store

Improved playback as a download, allowing gamers to start playing mobile games while continuing to reduce latency while downloading the app.[3] New features to help you find your favorite apps and games.[3] Optimizations for faster and more reliable downloads and installations.[3] New features in the PlayPass and PlayPoints programs.[3] Enhanced Google Play billing.[3] Continuous improvements to PlayProtect to keep your device safe.[3] Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, security, stability and accessibility improvements.[3]

support

[Phone] It provides the ability to filter the data plans available for purchase in the various categories received from the carrier.[2]

wallet

[Phone] Update the user experience to the latest Google Material Design and rename it as “Google Wallet”.[2]

Developer services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers. Support map-related developer services in your app.[1]

footnote

[2] Available from Google Play Service v22.22 updated on July 11, 2022 [3] It is available from the Google Play Store v31.1, updated July 11, 2022. [4] Available from Google Play Services v22.24, updated July 11, 2022. [5] Available from Google Play Services v22.26, updated July 11, 2022.

Google has long updated certain components of Android through the Play service. Some operating systems can be updated independently of a complete OS upgrade. Google will take advantage of this to bring new features to all Android devices, regardless of when the system is updated. Earlier this year, the company began detailing the latest information on each of these updates.

