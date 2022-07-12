Amazon Prime Day 2022: Smart Home Deals with Echo Speakers, Ring Doorbells, Roborock Vacuum Cleaners, Eero Wifi and more





Amazon Prime Day is the second best time to get a smart home gadget at an affordable price. While Black Friday and its various derivatives traditionally have deeper discounts and a wider range of product options, Prime Day is strategic on the calendar as an ideal purchase season for those investing in smart homes. I feel that it is located in. This is especially true if you’re looking for a bargain on an Amazon Alexa device or compatible gadget.

This year, from smart thermostats and smart locks to security cameras and smart lighting, you’ll find some great deals for prime members on July 12th and 13th of this year. Plus, if you don’t have a room in your house yet, it’s a great time to buy a few more Echo speakers.

Here is my choice for the best deal of smart home technology for Amazon 2022 Prime Day.

Best Mesh Wi-Fi Router Deals

Good Wi-Fi is essential if you’re using a smart home, and mesh routers are often the best solution to your gadget’s connectivity issues.

EeroPro6E Tri-Band Router

The Eeros Pro 6E Mesh Router is the latest top-of-the-line model from an Amazon-owned company. It supports 6GHz Wi-Fi bandwidth at speeds up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet in a single unit. Wired speeds can reach up to 2.5 Gbps.

If you don’t need that much speed (or if you don’t have a device that can take advantage of the 6GHz band), you can save $ 105 and handle maximum speeds with an equivalent Eero 6 Plus dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. It’s converted to Gigabit and sold in 3 packs for $ 194 (usually $ 299). Surprisingly, the Google Nest Wifi mesh system also has a Prime Day discount. You can buy a two-pack router for $ 141.55, saving 53%. Amazon is one of the only places where you can find 2 packs of routers only. This, unlike the point of the Google Nest Wifi system, does not double as a smart speaker with the Google Assistant. The dual band Wi-Fi 5 router is a more powerful device in the system, but it has two Ethernet ports and a threaded radio. You can combine two or three of these to extend Wi-Fi throughout your home. Read the Google Nest Wifi review.Best Smart Speaker Deals

As an Amazon sale, you can find lots of great deals on your Amazon Echo device. For a complete list, see the summary of Prime Day deals on Amazon devices. However, if you’re looking for a new smart speaker or display, we recommend purchasing a 4th generation Echo smart speaker or Echo Show 8. Smart display.

The Echo Show 8 (2nd generation) is the best Alexa smart display, selling for $ 74.99 ($ ​​55 off), the lowest ever. It’s small enough to fit in a counter or mantle, but it’s a convenient size for watching YouTube videos and security cameras. It also has a decent speaker and its 13 megapixel camera makes it a good video calling device. Read our review. The 4th generation Echo is my favorite Amazon smart speaker. It also acts as a smart home hub, becoming a Matter controller and Thread border router when new smart home standards emerge later this year. For $ 59.99 now, you can save $ 40 on an impressive speaker that offers great sound and an attractive spherical design. Read our review. The innovative wall-mounted Echo Show 15 is currently priced at $ 70, now at an affordable $ 179.99 for this multitasking digital bulletin board that doubles as a small TV, and Hulu with live and live TV via SlingTV. Is supported. .. It also works great with video doorbells and security cameras, as it can automatically display a live feed when someone pushes the doorbell or activates the motion sensor. Read the full review of me. Eufy FQDN Cam 2 Pro

Eufy PARAGRAPH features a 360-degree field of view, adjustable lighting, and AI-powered alerts to people. Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home to provide local storage for recorded videos.

Best Smart Security Camera Deals The best floodlight camera, the Eufy PARAGRAPHCam 2 Pro Top Pick, sells for $ 299.99 to $ 199.99. It’s not a spectator, but it does a very good job of monitoring your property. The Aqaras Camera Hub G3 combines a smart home hub and an indoor security camera for $ 79.99 ($ ​​30 off). This is a good price for a great pan and tilt camera that works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit (including HomeKit Secure Video) and acts as a convenient hub for Aqara smart home gadgets. Amazon’s security camera system, Blink, has received a significant discount, and the Blink Outdoor 3 camera kit is available at a discounted price of $ 125. For just $ 124.99, you can set up a complete surveillance system around your home if you want. These AA battery-powered cameras do not offer the best audio and video quality, but they are extremely versatile and last up to 2 years on a set of batteries. If you purchase Blink Sync Module 2 and a USB flash drive, you can also use local storage, so you don’t have to pay for cloud storage. The indoor version of the Blinks camera is also currently getting a significant discount, and the Blink Indoor kit for wireless 3 cameras is priced at $ 113.99 instead of $ 189.99. If you need better video quality and wider smart home compatibility and want to spend a little more, the EufyCam2Pro wireless security camera system goes from $ 369.99 to $ 240 in two packs. These outdoor cameras provide human detection and work with Alexa, HomeKit, and Google Home to deliver up to one year of battery life on a single charge. There is no subscription fee as it includes HomeBase 2 for storing recordings locally. Eufy Dual Video Doorbell

This battery-powered video doorbell features two cameras for capturing both the package and the visitor, local storage, package alerts, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Best Smart Video Doorbell Deals Blink offers a great bargain with the full Blink Video Doorbell system. This is my choice for choosing the best budget video doorbell. It sells for only $ 50.98 (usually $ 85). You can also get an additional $ 8.49 discount as part of a voice assistant-only Prime Day sale by asking Alexa to add it to your cart. The full system comes with Sync Module 2 for storing videos locally. If you can connect this battery-powered doorbell to the doorbell wire, the indoor chime will also ring. The company’s flagship battery-powered doorbell and top pick for wireless video doorbells, the Ring Video Doorbell 4, is currently priced at $ 169.99 ($ ​​50 off). If you need a battery-powered doorbell that allows you to see all of your front door from top to bottom, left and right, Eufy Dual with Home Base goes down from $ 259.99 to $ 179.99. The trick of this doorbell is to have two cameras. One with the floor down and the other with the visitor. Read my full review of Eufy Dual. If good and aging, the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) has a $ 81 price cut on Prime Day, and this Wired Video Doorbell can be purchased for $ 148. It’s the only video doorbell that can be recorded 24/7 (for a subscription fee) and is my list of the best video doorbells.

This mop / vacuum cleaner hybrid robot is one of the best double duty vacuum cleaners on the market. Its sonic mopping technique actually scrubs the floor and its VibraRise feature lifts the mop so you can vacuum the carpet without getting it wet.

Best Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals Best Smart Thermostat Deals Amazon’s cheap smart thermostats do almost everything that more expensive competitors can do, at the lowest prices in Prime Day history, It sells for only $ 41.99. Thermostats can use a feature called a haunch to control the climate, intelligently schedule, determine if they are out of the house, and retreat several times to save energy. Please read my review. The new Google Nest Thermostat isn’t as good as the old Google Nest Learning Thermostat, but it’s a lot cheaper, a decent option for Google Home homes, and you’ll also get a Prime Day discount. For now, you can buy it for $ 89.99 instead of $ 129.99. Read our review.Other deals on smart home gear

Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the latest retrofit door lock for August. Easily adapts to existing deadbolts and does not require an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity. Works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

Excellent and reliable 4th generation August Wi-Fi smart locks have dropped to $ 149.99 (usually $ 229). However, it goes through a fairly expensive battery at a fast pace, so take that cost into account for those savings. One of the best smart lighting systems, Philips Hue offers a large set of white and color LED smart bulbs that work with or without the Hue Bridge. The 3 packs are currently priced from $ 134.99 to $ 79.99 $ 75.99, saving over 40%. Another great option for smart lighting is the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi outdoor plug-in dimmer. It currently sells for $ 16.99 with a coupon on the page (usually $ 30). It’s one of the few outdoor plugs that get dark and is a great option for adding smart to outdoor lighting such as string lights. At the high end of smart lighting, Brilliant smart switches, which act as smart home controllers and are compatible with all major ecosystems, including HomeKit, are rarely discounted. Two-switch, three-switch, and four-switch panels are 10% off today, saving up to $ 55 from the regular price of $ 449.99. The new Aqara Curtain Driver E1, which turns curtains into automated smart window covers, received a 20% discount today, reducing the price of truck and rod versions to $ 71.99 and $ 79.99, respectively. Furbos’ new rotating 360 degree dog camera sells for $ 210 to just $ 147 if you need a snack-throwing pan camera that can chase your pet and take a selfie when you look at the camera. .. The Meros Smart Garage Door Controller will be $ 17.45 and you will get a 52% discount on wireless remote access to your garage door. This version is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. The HomeKit compatible Meross smart garage door controller is available for a $ 15 discount and a $ 34.99 sale price (after adding the coupon on the page). But in a hurry, this Lightning Deal ends tonight.Sign up for the newsletter Verge Deals

