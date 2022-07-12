Growing Soda City: Five Points Innovation Center wants to be a technology hub for Colombian entrepreneurs





Columbia, South Carolina (WOLO) —How do you start your business? How do you keep an entrepreneur in Midland?

Five Points’ new center plans to grow local businesses while making Colombia a hub for tech entrepreneurs.

The founder grows by knowing that there are other founders there. If you show it to the people of Colombia, you can do that, “said Colombian Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

You can’t go it alone. Joe Queenan, a volunteer and entrepreneur at GrowCo, said: “We need that community. That’s what this place does for us.

The Boyd Foundation Community Innovation Center wants to take future entrepreneurs to a new space at Five Point and learn how to grow their ideas into a business.

With the help of Group GrowCo, this building will be a meeting place for future business owners to meet with current business owners.

Talk about what you need when other employees need it. We got college students to come after a cup of coffee and get a job. We’ve shown that we can do this here, “Queenan said. “In the next few months after having an executive director, we’ll start adding layers of programming, all to help founders and entrepreneurs throughout their journey.

The building was made possible by a $ 1 million donation from the Boyd Foundation.

I love being in Colombia, “said Susan F. Boyd of the Boyd Foundation. “There are bigger places, but I certainly had a great time here.

Members of GrowCo want Colombian college students to feel the same. They say that after graduation, there is not enough talent left in the city.

We attended several classes and talked to the students. After graduating, I asked them to raise their hands to see how many people would stay. That cricket, “said Quinan. “We ask, why? They don’t feel they can start a business here, they don’t have support here, and the incubator doesn’t work for them.

Colombia has space for new businesses. GrowCo entrepreneurs want to recreate in Soda City the success they brought to Durham, North Carolina.

Thousands of high-tech, high-growth entrepreneurs now stand side by side in the old abandoned tobacco space every day. I think we can do the same here in 10 or 15 years on the same type of runway, “Quinan said.

For local leaders, it’s about diversifying the Colombian economy while growing it.

Colombia is about to get to that. He was trying to chase Raleigh, Chattanooga and Tampa as the best places for innovation and technology. We want to grow our small economy here, “said Columbia City Councilor Will Brennan.

“I sowed the seeds,” said the mayor. “We were working with people to facilitate innovation, investment and opportunities. This is what you see.

