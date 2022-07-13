Google cuts some employment goals in the face of economic uncertainty





Insiders learned that Google withdrew employment in some of its departments.

Two senior employees told Insider that Google reduced its hiring goals at least in the third quarter of 2022. In short, the company was still adopting the role, but planned to withdraw its original goal. They said the slowdown in these hires was announced to the organization’s leaders last month and is currently underway.

According to one familiar with the plan, the company’s leadership has instructed some managers to return a percentage of their workforce grants in the third quarter of 2022. They said job cuts represent “less than half” the normal quota, and some recruited jobs may be postponed by the end of the year.

Another senior-level employee said Google hadn’t frozen hiring, but “was very close to considering additional staffing requirements.”

A spokeswoman declined to comment. After this article was published, CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees confirming that Google would delay hiring for the rest of the year. Bloomberg first reported the memo to the staff.

This change shows that Alphabet-owned companies are cautiously stepping into the growing macroeconomic factors and rising signs of recession that can negatively impact their businesses.

Other tech giants responded as well. Facebook’s parent company Meta has also recently revised its hiring plans, Reuters reported, reducing the expected number of new engineering hires by 30%. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees to prepare for a sharp recession. Microsoft and Amazon retailers have also significantly reduced their hiring targets in the second half of this year.

According to these people, there is no suggestion that a freeze on hiring or a layoff is imminent on Google. But quarterly headcount reductions mean that some teams won’t be able to proceed with planned projects for the rest of the year, one said.

Communication about changes is solid. Several lower-level employees told insiders that they had never heard of reductions, but there were rumors that there was a slowdown in hiring across the company over the weeks.

