Penn Medical Program Wins Clinical Care Innovation Grant





Independence Blue Cross supports three programs developed at the Healthcare Innovation Center in Penn Medicine, which aims to help address the care gaps of underserved people. We are providing a grant of $ 200,000.

Launched by Penmedison’s Healthcare Innovation Center, the three programs are funded by Independence Blue Cross for $ 200,000.

The Clinical Care Innovation Grants aim to help three programs address the barriers to medical access for poorly serviced people to expand their services. Based in Philadelphia, Independence Blue Cross is one of the most advanced health insurance in the United States to identify and support new technologies and strategies that target the care gap.

Grants support:

A program led by Healing at Home, Associate Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology, Kirstin Leitner, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Lori Christ, MD. Laura Scalise, MSN, RN, Nurse Manager. And Emily Selzer, senior innovation manager at the Digital Health Center, uses AI-guided chatbots to provide on-demand support and resources (mental health services) to new mothers during the vulnerable “fourth semester.” Including). A program led by the Early Pregnancy Access Center (PEACE), Courtney Schreiber, MD, obstetrics and gynecology professors and family planning managers, including prenatal and prenatal services for women who have experienced a miscarriage, especially for pregnant women. Provide. A program led by Dr. Jean-Marie Perone, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine and Director of the Penn Medical Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy. ..

This year’s funded project is also working on areas where some of the most vulnerable patients may benefit most, Elissa Klinger, Health Equity Director at Pen Medicine Center for Digital Health. He said in a press release. For example, black women in Philadelphia have a higher incidence of serious pregnancy-related health problems, especially during the postpartum period, so programs like Healing at Home will ultimately reduce the prevalence of pregnant women. You can enhance important postnatal support that may be useful. PEACE provides urgent and timely pregnancy care while promoting health fairness. Increasing access to buprenorphine and other substance use treatment services also targets the burden of substance use and overdose in the Philadelphia color community.

“Independence Blue Cross is looking for new interventions that are likely to improve care based on strong early evidence and value. Therefore, winning three awards is the Chief Innovation of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. A meaningful validation of the Pennsylvania Innovation Program, added by Officer and Interim Executive, Roy Rosin. Director of the Center for Health Care Innovation. Our team is in the areas of care and patients who may benefit most from change. We have shown that we can make a difference to the group. The Independences partnership will allow us to move this work forward and expand.

Last year, three pen medical programs were selected for a grant from Independence Blue Cross. Each of these programs has been extended or started a new study to serve more patients.

Eric Wicklund is an innovation and technology editor for Health Leaders.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/innovation/penn-medicine-programs-earn-clinical-care-innovation-grants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos