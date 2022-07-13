Wireless “Clearbuds” use machine learning for better sound





Researchers report that a new type of wireless earphone, “Clearbuds,” enhances speaker voice and reduces background noise.

Clearbuds works in real time and runs on your smartphone using a microphone system and one of the first machine learning systems. Researchers were urged to work as the conference went online during the COVID-19 blockade and many realized that roommates, garbage trucks, and other loud noises confused important conversations. I did.

“Clear Buds differentiates us from other wireless earphones in two important ways,” said Maruchi Kim, a PhD student at the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Washington. increase.

“First, ClearBuds uses a dual microphone array. Each earphone’s microphone provides two synchronized audio streams that provide information and allow sound coming from different directions to be spatially separated at a higher resolution. Create. Second, the lightweight neural network further enhances the speaker’s voice. “

Most off-the-shelf earphones also have a microphone on each earphone, but only one earphone is actively sending audio to the phone at a time. With ClearBuds, each earphone sends a stream of audio to the phone. Researchers have designed the Bluetooth network protocol so that these streams can synchronize with each other within 70 microseconds.

The ClearBuds hardware and software designs are open source and can be obtained here.

The team’s neural network algorithms are run on the phone to process the audio stream. First, it suppresses sounds other than voice. It then separates and enhances incoming noise from the voices of both earphone speakers.

“Since the speaker’s voice is close to the two earphones and almost equidistant from the two earphones, the neural network is trained to focus only on their speech and eliminate background sounds, including other voices. You can, “said co-lead author Ishan Chatterjee. Allen School. “This method is very similar to how your ears work. They use the time difference between the sounds heard in the left and right ears to determine which direction the sound came from.”

When researchers compared ClearBuds to Apple AirPods Pro, ClearBuds performed better and had a higher signal-to-distortion ratio in all tests.

“This is surprising given the fact that neural networks need to be run in less than 20 milliseconds on an iPhone with little computing power compared to the large commercial graphics cards commonly used to run neural networks. It should be done. ” Co-lead author Vivek Jayaram, a PhD student at Allen School. “This is part of the challenge that this paper had to address. How do you adopt and reduce the size of traditional neural networks while maintaining the quality of your output?”

The team also tested “wild” Clear Buds by recording eight people reading from Project Gutenberg in a noisy environment such as a coffee shop or a busy street. The researchers then asked 37 people to rate the 10-60 second clips of these recordings. Participants rated the clips processed through ClearBuds’ neural network as having the best noise suppression and the best overall listening experience.

One of the limitations of ClearBuds is that you need to wear both earphones to experience noise suppression.

However, the team says the real-time communication system developed here could be useful for a variety of other applications such as smart home speakers, robot location tracking, and search and rescue missions.

The team is currently working on making neural network algorithms more efficient so that they can be run on earphones.

Researchers presented the project at the ACM International Conference on Mobile Systems, Applications, and Services.

The National Science Foundation and the University of Washington Reality Lab have funded this work.

Source: University of Washington

Original study DOI: 10.1145 / 3498361.3538933

