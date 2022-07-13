Video games can change your brain better





Share this article

This article can be freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license.

Recent studies show that frequent players in video games have better sensorimotor decision-making skills and enhanced activity in key areas of the brain compared to non-players.

The authors, who used functional magnetic resonance imaging (FMRI) in their studies, say the findings suggest that video games may be a useful tool for training perceptual decision-making.

“Video games are played by the overwhelming majority of our youth for more than three hours each week, but we don’t know exactly what their decision-making ability and their beneficial effects on the brain are,” said Georgia State University Physics. Mukesh Dhamala, an associate professor of scholarship and a senior researcher, said. Faculty of Astronomy and Institute of Neuroscience at the University.

“Our work provides some answers about that,” says Dhamala. “Playing video games can be effectively used for training. For example, once the relevant brain network is identified, it enables efficient training and therapeutic intervention in decision making.”

Damara is an advisor to Tim Jordan, the lead author of the treatise, and is a personal example of how such research can inform the use of video games to train the brain. Provided.

Jordan, who received his PhD in physics and astronomy from Georgia State University in 2021, had poor eyesight in one eye as a child. As part of his research when he was about five years old, he was asked to cover his good eyes and play video games as a way to enhance his weak eyesight. Jordan admits that in video game training, he built a powerful visual processing ability from being legally blind in one eye, eventually allowing him to play lacrosse and paintball. .. He is currently a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA.

Forty-seven college students participated in the new research project, 28 were classified as regular video game players and 19 were classified as non-players.

Subject lay inside an FMRI machine equipped with a mirror, was able to see the cue, and was shown a moving dot immediately. Participants were asked to press the right or left hand button to indicate the direction in which the dot was moving, or not to press either button if there was no directional movement.

Researchers have found that video game players are faster and more accurate in their response.

Analysis of the resulting brain scans showed that the differences correlated with increased activity in specific parts of the brain.

“These results show that playing video games potentially enhances some of the subprocesses of mapping to sensory, perception, and behavior to improve decision-making skills,” the authors say. I am writing. “These findings begin to reveal how video game play changes the brain to improve task performance, and the potential impact of increasing task-specific activity.”

The study also points out that there was no trade-off between response speed and accuracy. The video game player was excellent in both measurements.

“This lack of speed-accuracy trade-offs indicates that video games are good candidates for cognitive training because they are involved in decision making,” the author writes.

This paper is published in the journal Neuroimage: Reports.

Source: Georgia State University

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.futurity.org/video-games-brains-decision-making-skills-2765582/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos