Cool Job (s) Alert: Johns Hopkins’ Social Innovation Lab is looking for a new director

Hey, Baltimore. This latest CoolJobAlert is plural because there are too many nice looking openings for local technicians to emphasize just one. First, here are some of the things that can have a significant impact on the companies and initiatives that grow from Charm City:

The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Social Innovation Lab (SIL) is looking for a replacement for retiring director Madison Marks, who will be responsible for the next step to be highlighted next week. Its role lies within Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, and according to its duties, “in the operation of SIL, the improvement, implementation and evaluation of SIL strategies, and ensuring the integration of SIL into Johns Hopkins and other innovation ventures in Baltimore. Includes the “Efforts” heading. explanation.

The focus of the lab revolves around helping mission-driven ventures scale and pursue the best possible impact through programs such as Impact Bootcamp and the 6-month Accelerator. To that end, Joshua Brose, director of Johns Hopkins’ student venture and reporter of the future SIL director, said his team “dedicated to Baltimore and its success, believed in its future, and a fast-growing startup. I am excited to contribute to the ecosystem. “

“I think this is a great opportunity to leverage JHU’s resources, support institutional partners, and provide time, connections and grants to some of the most dynamic changemakers in our town. “He said. “This role is so collaborative with other networks and leaders in the city that we are looking for someone to embody that spirit.”

Marks added that this position “needs someone who can move between strategies in the big picture and dig into weeds.”

“I need to fly comfortably while I’m trying to jump in, speed up quickly, and land the plane to move the 2022-23 accelerator,” she said. “It’s also a role for those who are community builders, who are looking for opportunities to support graduates, invite the right mentors / advisors, and connect the entire Baltimore Social Innovation Space.”

You may have seen such a report from the Baltimore Business Journal that New York City-based SaaS company Diligent will open a new office in Baltimore. In parallel with this opening and a new training program by SV Academy, the company plays two roles based in Baltimore, overseeing human resources initiatives.

One opening is to help the People Program Manager establish and lead the company’s new hard-working academy initiative. This person reports to the VP of the company’s talent and diversity, inclusion of fairness, and crossing (what the company calls DEII). “Success in this role relies heavily on the ability to work closely with both cross-functional partners and company-wide executives, with the goal of attracting and developing undervalued talent. It is built on a clear record of success in managing a human resources program. ”Read the description.

Another opening is the Enablement Program Manager, who is responsible for overseeing an overview of “Effective Role-Based Onboarding Enablement Programs and Assets” for various sales reps within the company. Both of these positions are involved in this new promotion to develop a talent pool in the Baltimore region, a company representative told Technical.ly.

Those interested in using technical expertise to serve the state government can do so through some Maryland Transport Authority (MTA) vacancies. The roles that the MTA should play include software development supervisors, data architects, and traffic management and technology directors.

