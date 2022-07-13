Philips Obtains FDA Approval for MR Acceleration Software





Philipshas is licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510 (k) and has acquired MR acceleration software with SmartSpeed ​​artificial intelligence (AI).

Adding advanced AI data acquisition algorithms to Philips’ existing Compressed SENSEMR acceleration engine, Philips SmartSpeedaims delivers higher image resolution with three times faster scan times and little loss of image quality.

Individual treatments for complex diseases such as cancer increase the need for reliable and accurate diagnosis, and the radiology department performs well, coupled with the aging population and the surge in the number of cases due to high-level clinician burnout. There is increasing pressure to improve productivity and profitability.

Dr. Grischa Bratke, a radiologist and musculoskeletal imaging expert at the University of Cologne Hospital, said: Philips AI-based SmartSpeed ​​reconstruction is a new benchmark for acceleration technology for us. It improves the existing Compressed SENSE in all respects and reduces scan times with superior image quality and diagnostic reliability.

Philips SmartSpeed ​​is Philips’ latest product to expand its portfolio of AI-driven smart connected imaging and smart workflow solutions: improving diagnostic results, improving patient and staff experience, and reducing overall healthcare costs4. Helps you achieve one of your goals.

This latest AI-powered MR software improves resolution by up to 65% and delivers scan times up to 3 times faster than traditional MR scans. It supports 97% of current clinical protocols such as advanced contrast, diffusion-weighted imaging, and quantitative scanning. Imaging the brain, liver, heart or musculoskeletal system (MSK) Philips SmartSpeed ​​helps increase the reliability of diagnosis for a wide range of patients, including the most complex cases. Philips SmartSpeed’s deep learning technology has been applied to sources of MR signals and integrated with Philips’ leading Compressed-SENSE speed engine to provide high resolution for detailed imaging, small lesion detection, and enhanced diagnostics. Achieves a high signal-to-noise ratio. ..

Philips SmartSpeed ​​uses an award-winning AI reconstruction algorithm at the front end of MR signals to enable reliable AI k-space data integrity checks while eliminating noise and preserving detail. Co-developed by Philips and some of his academic partners, Philips SmartSpeed ​​won the 2019 fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook AI Research and New York Langone Health.

Arjen Radder, General Manager of Magnetic Resonance and Diagnostic X-rays at Philips, said: Partners face every day. Our state-of-the-art AI-powered technology and smart connected imaging solutions help turn data into actionable insights, increase diagnostic reliability, and improve patient clinical outcomes.

