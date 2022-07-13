Crook posts a negative restaurant review to Google for extortion scams





Restaurant owners have posted negative reviews of restaurants on Google and said they are being targeted by scammers who demand digital gift cards as a price to remove them.

Owners of Michelin-ranked restaurants in cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Chicago told the New York Times that their business was flooded with negative 1-star reviews on Google Maps and other Google platforms. ..

These reviews are posted by scammers who email restaurant owners and vow to remove bad ratings in exchange for a $ 75 Google Play gift card. According to the report, if the restaurant does not respond to the request, the scammers will post further negative reviews.

We sincerely apologize. I don’t want to hurt your business, but I have no other choice, “the email said.

A suspected scammer said in an email that they are based in India and that a $ 75 gift card will cover the basic costs of them and their families for weeks.

The scammer posts a negative review of the restaurant and sends an email to the owner who is proposing to remove the restaurant in exchange for a gift card.Getty Images

The restaurant is instructed to deposit gift cards in an email account managed by ProtonMail, an end-to-end encrypted email service based in Switzerland.

Our team is actively investigating this situation and has already begun to remove cases of content that violates our policies, “said a Google Maps spokeswoman. “Our policy clearly states that reviews should be based on real-world experience, and if a policy violation is found, it’s quick from content deletion to account suspension to proceedings. We will take appropriate measures. “

“Users and business owners are encouraged to flag suspicious activity, which helps keep the information on the map accurate and reliable,” a spokeswoman added.

The post contacted ProtonMail developer ProtonAG, based in Geneva, for comment.

Kim Alter, chef and owner of the San Francisco restaurant Nightbird, said Google had removed the 1-star rating after filing a complaint on Twitter.

Chinh Pham, owner of Sochi Saigonese Kitchen in Chicago, said the 1-star review of her restaurant was removed due to customer complaints.

Restaurant owners complain that Google took too long to deal with their claims.

Juliana Yang, general manager of San Francisco-based Sons & Daughters, told The Times:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/07/12/crooks-post-negative-restaurant-reviews-on-google-in-extortion-scam/

