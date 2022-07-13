Microsoft has fixed a fix that exploited a zero-day attack in Windows CSRSS (CVE-2022-22047)





On Tuesday, the patch Tuesday, July 2022, 84 CVEs for various Microsoft products were fixed. This includes an aggressively exploited zero-day attack: CVE-2022-22047, a bug in elevating privileges in the Windows Client / Server Runtime Subsystem (CSRSS). ..

“An attacker who exploited this vulnerability could gain SYSTEM privileges,” Microsoft said, but attackers typically exploit another code execution bug to access the system first. need to do it.

Is it used in widespread or targeted attacks? Microsoft hasn’t said it, so it’s difficult for an administrator to correctly determine if a patch provided should be implemented sooner rather than later. If you don’t have such information, you probably need to choose the former option just in case.

Other preferred vulnerabilities

Dustin Childs, along with the Trend Micros Zero Day Initiative, addresses CVE-2022-30216, a “tampering” vulnerability in Windows Server services that could allow an authenticated attacker to upload a malicious certificate to a target server. , States that it is necessary to apply the patch quickly in the event of a critical situation. server.

“The tampering bug doesn’t get much attention, but Microsoft gives it the highest exploit index rating, which means we expect active exploits within 30 days,” he pointed out.

Exploitation of the Windows NFS service RCE CVE-2022-22029 and the Microsoft Remote Procedure Call (RPC) runtime RCE CVE-2022-22038 depends on the actions of authenticated (remote) attackers and users. plug. ..

However, in both cases, the attacker would have to “repeatedly attempt abuse by sending constant or intermittent data.” In short, abuse is not quick and easy. Still, as Childes pointed out, these attempts can go unnoticed and easily, so patching these bugs should be prioritized. However, there is currently not enough information to adequately assess the practical potential for abuse.

Special notes for Azure Site Recovery users

One of the (relatively) interesting points of this patch Tuesday’s patch batch (say three times in a row!) Is the 32 vulnerabilities that affect Azure Site Recovery, a disaster recovery (DRaaS) offering as a service. Is to include a fix for.

Two of these flaws allow remote code execution, and the remaining 30 can lead to privilege escalation. Among the latter is CVE-202233675, a DLL hijacking vulnerability discovered and detailed by Tenable’s Principal Research Engineer James Sebree.

“DLL hijacking is a very outdated technique and is rarely seen these days. When we do so, the impact is often very limited because we can’t cross security boundaries,” he explains. did.

“But in this case, we’ve demonstrated the ability to cross clear security boundaries and escalate users to system-level permissions. This is an old technology that finds new homes in the cloud space due to increased complexity. It shows that the tendency of is increasing. In such an environment. “

Such bugs can be very beneficial to the ransomware group, he said. This allows you to target backups of the victim’s organization.

For organizations using Azure Site Recovery, Microsoft explains how to close these holes.

Fortunately, “Microsoft is unaware of the exploitation of these vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities only affect replication capabilities and not customer workloads. This is an on-premises product. Therefore, there is no risk of data disclosure between tenants. “

Finally, this patch on Tuesday is when Microsoft Enterprise customers who choose to use Windows Autopatch start testing the automated management patch service (hopefully everything works).

“The Autopatch service has a very broad footprint and pushes updates 24 hours a day, so we can detect potential issues in a wide variety of hardware and software configurations. This can impact our portfolio. It means that sexual problems can be detected and resolved before they reach the property, and as the service expands and expands, the ability to detect problems becomes more robust. ” Lior Bela, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Microsoft Managed Desktops and Windows Autopatch on the Microsoft 365 team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2022/07/12/cve-2022-22047/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos