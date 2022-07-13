Rapid AI innovation is a Pentagon priority





AI will be an important component of JADC2, AI leaders said at this week’s NDIA JADC2 symposium.

Photo courtesy of Lieutenant Katie Dubois / DVIDS

The Pentagon’s artificial intelligence leader believes that AI will play an integral role in the concept of Joint All-Domain Command-and-Control (JADC2) and hopes that the industry will innovate AI as soon as possible.

Pace of innovation [with AI, RPA] At the National Defense Industrial Association’s JADC2 symposium on Monday, Army Deputy Assistant Secretary of Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said he was not slowing down and accelerating. How do I make sure that the JADC2 element is always up to date with the latest technology?

President Bush said industry partners and military services should be a rapid and iterative innovation process by default.

When you go faster, you create more risk, but for now the demand signal from Congress and leaders, the default is speed, he said. It should be normal to get used to it.

Bush’s comments come after the House Armed Services Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems Subcommittee, which was asked in June about how quickly the Pentagon could implement JADC2.

The biggest challenge is not getting permissions, but coordinating and integrating various features of the service.

JADC2 may sound like an impossible problem, but when you focus on unobtrusive tasks, it’s far more plausible, Bush says.

Jaime Fitzgibbon, Program Manager for the Defense Innovation Units AI / ML portfolio, said he wants DOD to integrate AI into existing processes rather than overhauling the entire IT system.

How do you see the future of AI? And how do you fit it today? She asked at the AI ​​panel at the symposium on Monday. The Pentagon likes to think that their problem is very special and unique only to them. However, many companies have the same problem.

In June, the DOD Responsible AI Working Council released the Responsible AI Strategy and Implementation Pathway, which aims to guide ethical, responsible, scalable, and efficient AI innovation across departments. Released in November 2021, DIU’s Responsible AI Guidelines provided a baseline for responsible AI strategies and implementation paths, relying on significant input from the industry.

[It was] According to Fitzgibbon, the DIU was developed with a commercial customer. And do we hinder innovation, or does this overwhelm you with unnecessary reports?It then used that input to create a framework that is currently used by all these other groups (such as CDAO). [it] What new baseline to create [AI] Quality is so [can] Innovate to that level.

She added that AI can also improve workforce training. One of her AI prototypes involves a senior intelligence analyst who uses AI to encode expertise to help teach junior analysts what to look for. This allows junior analysts to quickly spin up and reduce mistakes as they learn.

According to Fitzgibbon, he was drowning in information because he didn’t have 10 people, especially because of human problems, so he could do much more than 10 people alone.

