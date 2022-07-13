Google swipes left to argue with The Tinder owner





Google has sued Match Group, a dating app service, for being involved in dishonest transactions and contract breaches over a legal battle over the Google Play app store policy.

According to a Bloomberg report, Google’s proceedings on Monday (July 11) are in a lawsuit alleging an exclusive billing policy from Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, and Match Group, the owner of other dating apps. It corresponds.

As a result, Google has changed some of these policies and Match Group has withdrawn the request for suppression orders.

However, Google has now ignited accusations that Match Group wants to pay nothing for its use of the Play Store operated by Google. On the Play Store, Google charges 15% for the initial $ 1 million in annual revenue that US developers earn from the app store.

Google said Match’s non-payment would put it in an advantageous position compared to other app developers working with Google.

Now, the tech giant is trying to get unspecified monetary damages from Match and decide to ban Match permanently from the Play Store.

PYMNTS wrote about Match’s withdrawal of the restraint order in May, saying that the company accepted the request because it allowed alternative payments and reduced the request to control user data.

This means that you cannot reject or remove the Match Group app from the Google Play store if Google offers an alternative to Google Play billing. We also approve updates to the Match Group app, which provides an alternative payment method.

According to the report, Google will address the so-called flaw in its own billing system, which allows Match Group apps that do not offer Google Play billing to currently use the Google system.

See: Match Group withdraws suppression order against Google

Match Group has also deposited up to $ 40 million in escrow accounts for billing transactions on Android other than Google Play Billing, instead of paying directly to Google.

Match claims that the fees Google requires are illegal and that other apps and products on Google Play will not pay Google for transactions, but because they monopolize the distribution of the apps, Match Holds funds in Esclaw and maintains the status quo of the matchgroup Google Play until a court hearing and ruling allegations filed against Google for violating federal and California antitrust laws on May 9. Store app.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: How Utilities and Consumer Finance Companies Can Enhance the Invoice Payment Experience

Summary: More than half of utilities and consumer finance companies have the ability to process all monthly invoice payments digitally. Kicker? Only 12% of them do. Digital Payments Edge, a collaboration between PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide, surveyed 207 billing and collection experts from these companies and learned why it’s still difficult to fully digitize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/google/2022/google-swipes-left-countersues-tinder-owner-over-fees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos