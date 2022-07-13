Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo to delay hiring





Google will slow hiring in response to uncertain global economic outlook, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an email to employees obtained by the Washington Post.

The company has already hired thousands of employees this year and will continue to do so, but will begin to focus on engineering and other technical roles, Pichai wrote in a note.

According to Pichai, we need to be more entrepreneurial, more urgent, focused and hungry than we have shown on a sunny day.

Silicon Valley prepares for technology withdrawal after 10 years of decadence

Technology companies have delayed investment and employment over the past few months as rising interest rates have raised concerns about the potential recession in the United States and abroad. Venture capital investors have warned companies to prepare for the tough times ahead, with some start-ups saying they will cut staff in the last two months.

Stock prices continued to fall as the euro weakened on Tuesday, reaching about the same price as the US dollar. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 192 points.

Invesco’s chief global market strategist, Kristina Hooper, told the post that there has been a great deal of pessimism in the last few months.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had approximately 164,000 employees as of the last quarterly report.

