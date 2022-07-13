Google delays adoption as Pichai wants “integration”





As a sign of the times, and following other tech companies, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees today that Google is “slowing down hiring for the rest of the year.”

An uncertain global economic outlook came to my mind. Like all businesses, it was unaffected by economic headwinds. What I value about our culture is that we have never seen this kind of challenge as an obstacle. Instead, we saw them as an opportunity to deepen our focus and invest in the long run.

This is due to an internal memo sent today by The Verge, aimed at sharing what Pichai and corporate leadership think about the second half of 2022. chance. ”

To balance 2022 and 2023, focus your hiring on engineering, technology, and other important roles, and make sure that the talent you hire is in line with your long-term priorities.

This follows the company’s addition of about 10,000 employees in the second quarter, which Pichai sees as an “abnormal number” that reflects “excitement for long-term opportunities even in uncertain times.” increase. He spends his time repeating the company’s ongoing mission.

At these moments, I turn to our mission. It is about organizing information about the world and making it universally accessible and useful. That’s why I joined the company 18 years ago and I’m optimistic about its impact on the world. Knowledge and computing are the ways we move our mission forward. This is the lens you use to determine areas such as search, cloud, YouTube, platforms, hardware, the teams that support them, or where to invest in AI to enable more useful products and services.

We focus on what we do best and help people and society when we do it really well.

The CEO tells Google employees that they are “more entrepreneurial, more urgent, focused, and hungry than they did on a sunny day.”

In some cases, it means consolidating where investment overlaps and streamlining the process. Otherwise, it means pausing development and relocating resources to higher priority areas.

The memo ends with the next memo.

Rarity creates clarity This is what we’ve been saying since the early days of Google. It drives focus and creativity, and ultimately leads to better products that help people around the world. That is the opportunity in front of us today and I am excited that we will stand up again at that moment.

