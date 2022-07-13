Mesa sign is trading with Google Fiber to increase internet access





The Mesa City Council voted on Monday for a license agreement with Google Fiber to provide the city with faster internet options.

The City Council of Mesamesa, Arizona has approved a contract for Google Fiber to install fiber optic cables in the city. This may allow local residents to offer faster internet options.

Mesa became the first municipality in Arizona to welcome Internet providers to its domain and has joined the long list of other Google Fiber cities, including Denver, Nashville, and Atlanta.

Phoenix and Scottsdale expected to become the city of Google Fiber a few years ago, but according to KJZZ News, these development plans were put on hold by Google’s parent company due to costs.

But now that Mesa is in the spotlight of Google Fiber, it will be able to set up fiber optic-based communication networks within the city’s right of way and easement.

According to a survey, about 75% of residents already have some form of fixed broadband connection. However, the city wanted to further increase Internet access for locals by installing more fiber networks throughout Mesa.

Improving connectivity throughout the city was a priority, “said Mayor of Mesa, John Giles.

According to public records, Google Fiber will pay all permits, traffic controls, and material testing fees in addition to the annual conduit fee during the license agreement.

City officials explained that the deal with Google Fiber is a “breakthrough” development to improve resident Internet access. Mesa also approved licensing agreements with SiFi, Ubiquity and Wyyerd to help expand the city’s fiber optic network.

“Mesa has long been an advocate of innovation and widespread connectivity,” the city wrote in a statement. “In addition to introducing fiber, the city has expanded downtown’s current WiFi network to cover an additional 9 square miles, city parks, pools, and libraries.”

