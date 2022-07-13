Can I delete my Google Photos account?





Short answer

You cannot delete your Google Photos account unless you permanently delete your Google account. However, you can delete all content in Google Photos, disable backup and sync, and then log out of Google Photos.

Main section

Everyone has a reason to uninstall an application or unsubscribe from a particular service. Part of this process, at least in the end, is the deletion of the account. For Google Photos, technically you don’t actually have a Google Photos account, so deleting your account is not an easy decision.

Instead, you have a Google account that covers all Google services. This includes Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Maps, and other Google services. Everything, including Google Photos, is connected under the umbrella of one Google account.

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

To delete your Google Photos account, you need to delete your Google account permanently. Of course, all the data from the adjacent Google app I mentioned earlier will be wrapped in smoke along with Google Photos. This is one path you can take, but we recommend another course of action:

If you want to keep your phone installed on your device, you can also remove Google Photos permissions from your phone.

Delete all Google Photos

Instead of deleting your Google account, the first thing you can do is delete all your photos and videos from Google Photos. This allows you to separate Google from your personal content. To be on the safe side, first download everything using Google Takeout and then delete it. I don’t want to accidentally lose what I missed.

To delete a photo or video in the Google Photos app, first press and hold the photo or video in the grid to select it. When the checkmark overlay appears on the selected image or video, proceed to select the remaining content to remove. Finally, tap the trash can in the upper right corner to move everything you selected to the bin.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Access the Google Photos website on your computer. Hover your mouse over any photo or video on the grid, then click the checkmark that appears above it to select it. Select everything on your platform and click the Trash in the upper right corner to delete everything.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

This can take some time, as you can only select them one at a time or by date.All photos and videos can be selected at once[すべて選択]There are no buttons.

Disable syncing with Google Photos

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On your phone, the next thing to do is to back up and sync off.

Open the Google Photos app on your Android or iOS device. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper right to open the Google Photos menu.[Googleフォト]In the menu,[写真の設定]Choose. In the photo settings,[バックアップと同期]Choose. This option usually appears at the top of the list.[バックアップと同期]Tap the button to turn the feature on or off.

After backing up and syncing, all new photos, videos and screenshots will be uploaded to Google Photos immediately. This can seem a bit annoying, as everything you find in the photo gallery will appear immediately in Google Photos. At the same time, it can be a very useful feature for productivity. Turning this off is the logical next step.

Read more: Google Photos Beginner’s Guide

Log out of Google Photos

The last thing you need to do is log out of Google Photos. This is not the same as logging out of your device from your Google account. However, it’s as easy as using it without an account.

Open the Google Photos app on your Android or iOS mobile device. Tap your profile picture in the upper right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the list of options below, tap the down arrow next to your name and profile picture at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Use without account.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You are now logged out of your Google account with Google Photos. After this, you will be able to use Google Photos like a regular gallery app without syncing anything to your Google account. You can manage your photos and videos on your device without being tied to your Google Photos account.

Read more: How to create and share an album with Google Photos

FAQ How can I permanently remove photos from Google Photos?

Move the required photos and videos to the bin and delete them. After this, they are moved to the bin. After 60 days, Google will remove them altogether. You can manually move it to the bin yourself and delete it completely before at your convenience.

Will my photos be deleted when I delete my Google account?

Yes, at least for the content stored in Google Photos in your account. Deleting your Google account does not affect the photos and videos stored on your device, such as your computer, smartphone or tablet. However, if you delete your Google account, you will lose everything from that account. This includes all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos.

Will Google Photos be deleted if I delete my Google account?

yes. Deleting your Google account also deletes all data from various Google services. This includes Google Photos.

comment

