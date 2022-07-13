“Magic Mirror”: A hidden image revealed reflecting the centuries-old relics of the Cincinnati Art Museum





Oscar Holland, written by CNN

Among the thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection, small bronze mirrors dating back to the 15th or 16th centuries always seemed unobtrusive.

Last exhibited in 2017, this work spent most of the last few decades in storage and was placed on the shelves in the back room along with other objects excluded from the public exhibition.

However, the artifact had a secret hidden in it.

While studying the so-called “magic mirror” (a rare ancient mirror that reveals images and patterns hidden in reflective surfaces in a particular light), Homei, a curator of East Asian art at the museum. Son is Japan in the Edo period.

Mirrors dating back to the 15th or 16th centuries were probably hung in temples and noble homes. Credits: Rob Deslongchamps / Cincinnati Art Museum

Items stored in Cincinnati, Ohio were smaller than items stored in museums in Tokyo, Shanghai, and New York City. It also featured a more complex style of Chinese characters. Still, Son remembered that there was something “very similar” about it.

So last spring she visited the museum’s storage room with a nature maintenance expert.

“I asked her to shed a strongly focused light on the mirror,” Son said in a video call from Cincinnati. “So she used her cell phone (her flashlight) and it worked.”

The walls in front of them had the appearance of a textured reflected light-not a clear image, but enough to require further investigation. After experimenting with more intense and focused light, the mirror finally revealed the Buddha in art, the rays of light emanating from his sitting shape. The inscription on the back of the mirror tells who was drawn. Amida Nyorai is an important figure in various schools of Buddhism in East Asia.

A close-up of a reflection image depicting the rays of light emitted from a Buddha statue. Credits: Rob Deslongchamps / Cincinnati Art Museum

According to Son, this discovery has made the museum one of the few institutions in the world to own a magic mirror. Curators know only three other people who own unusual Buddhist-themed stuff, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“We were very excited,” Son said.

Ongoing mystery

Before the invention of today’s glass mirrors, people from cultures around the world stared at the polished bronze from ancient Egypt to the Indus Valley. The ancient art of Chinese magic mirrors was first developed during the Han dynasty about 2,000 years ago, but was later made in Japan.

To create a mysterious effect, craftsmen began by casting images, words, or patterns on one side of a bronze plate. Scientists believe that the flat surface on the other side was scratched and scraped before polishing to reflect like a traditional mirror. Due to the embossed design, the thickness of the plate changed, and this process caused a slight change in the curvature of the seemingly blank mirror surface. According to an article in the UNESCO Courier Journal, mercury-based materials were used to create additional surface stresses that were invisible to the naked eye but matched the elaborate pattern on the back.

When sunlight hits the reflective surface in a certain way, a hidden image that matches the design of the back appears, giving the illusion that the light is passing through a mirror. For this reason, it is known in Chinese as a “transparent” or “light-transmitting” mirror. (However, in the case of the Cincinnati Art Museum’s discovery, a second metal plate may have been soldered to the back, leaving the original embossed Buddha statue hidden inside.)

The second bronze plate bearing the name of Amida Nyorai is believed to have been soldered to the back, hiding the Buddha statue. Credits: Rob Deslongchamps / Cincinnati Art Museum

Mirrors confused Western scientists who encountered them in the 19th century. And while their optics are now widely understood, Sung said experts still don’t know exactly how craftsmen processed metal.

“No matter how theoretically it can be explained, it all depends on the master who polishes the very difficult surface,” she said. “That’s why they are so rare.”

The museum’s mirror, about 8.5 inches in diameter, may have been used as a religious ornament and may have been adorned in temples and noble homes. The museum has not yet deciphered whether it came from China or Japan, but Son believes it is most likely the former.

This item was first recorded in the museum’s Asian Art Collection in 1961, but curators believe it may have been acquired long before that. She also suspects that other institutions and collectors may be unaware that they own a magic mirror.

“I’ve found a lot of online auctions with similar designs to us, but it’s by no means a magic mirror (on the list of auctions),” she added. I even know it’s magic. “

The mirror will be on display at the Cincinnati Art Museum from July 23rd.

