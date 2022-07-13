2022 Sport Industry Outlook | Deloitte US





Focusing on the fan experience

By the end of 2021, we saw most professional sports league and college athletics return to a relatively normal feel for full season and live fans. I was also able to experience the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. Hopefully we’re heading into a future where empty stands, bubbles, and short seasons are no longer a challenge. A huge amount of planning and effort was required to reach this point, along with a return to smooth operation that dominates the efforts of many leagues, owners, teams and athletes. As the adversity of the pandemic era diminishes, we can advance their lessons and innovations into a new future.

Our 2021 outlook highlights the need for sports organizations to find ways to connect with new and diverse sources of revenue and deeper fans in a pandemic. He also emphasized the need to act with a greater focus on issues of fairness and justice regarding race, gender and LGBT +. Some progress has been made in this area, but there is still much to do.

There is also a tendency and opportunity to be somewhat dormant during the pandemics that will occur in the coming years. They have the potential to shift the center of power of the sports business, create large-scale new possibilities for growth, and cross-pollinate with each other.

The 2022 sports industry outlook looks at five trends in detail:

We see that as the markets for data capture and analytics, esports, non-alternative tokens (NFTs), and immersive technologies expand, the fusion of the real and digital worlds accelerates. In college athletics, student athletes are seeing some of the biggest changes to date as they exercise more self-determination. Blockchain-enabled innovation goes beyond simple collections to give fans the opportunity to open up entirely new markets and options. With sports betting becoming mainstream, companies will continue to pursue new customers. The role and obligations of sports in society will be increasingly focused on sustainability and mental health.

Download the full report to learn more about the impact of trends in the sports industry, important actions to take, and important questions to ask.

