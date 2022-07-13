Magic Leap details the pricing for its next augmented reality device, TechCrunch.





So far, it’s been an interesting life for Augmented Reality startup Magic Leap with big dreams and big moments of arrogance.

Today, the company details the availability and pricing of its next release, Magic Leap 2. Unlike the first release, this headset is intended for professional users with less intentional ambiguity. Its professional focus is evident in the pricing of the device. The new headset starts at $ 3,299 and will go on sale from September 30th this year.

That’s $ 1,000 higher than the base price of previous-generation devices, which sold very poorly compared to internal expectations.

In addition to the base version, Magic Leap will also sell a $ 4,099 “Developer Pro” version and a $ 4,999 “Enterprise” version. They look the same from a hardware perspective, but they include different levels of customer support and access to software tools.

Compared to previous generation versions, the main improvements in the new device include a wider “field of view” that allows larger digital images to be overlaid in the real world. The device footprint has been reduced by streamlining the functionality of the device, including the removal of the dual focal plane that was the feature of the first device. The most unique feature of headsets is called “dynamic dimming”, which allows the headset to selectively transition between full pass-through and full opacity, resulting in less transparency of the image in the headset. increase.

Magic Leap has become a completely different company since it was almost closed in early 2020. Companies are focused because their interest in the augmented reality short-term market appears to be diminishing. Its success depends on being able to find the market.

