Google shrinks employment after the era of the coronavirus boom





Google announced a heads-up to staff on Tuesday, adding the name of the advertising giant to the list of companies that are braking after the COVID-fueled technology boom by delaying employment for the rest of 2022. ..

The notice, in the form of an internal memo, said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will continue to hire this year, focusing on “playing important engineering, technology and other important roles” in 2023. I told the workers.

“We’ve been hiring so far this year, so we’ll slow down hiring for the rest of the year, while supporting the most important opportunities,” he added.

According to Business Insider, corporate leaders were warned last month about withdrawal from hiring, and these changes are currently being implemented. In the third quarter of 2022, the number of open positions assigned to some teams will decrease, and some positions may be reopened in the final quarter.

This is not a hiring freeze or layoff, but it does mean that the project may be reduced.

According to Pichai’s memo, Google added 10,000 employees to its roster in the second quarter and promised to start in the third quarter, partly due to seasonal college hires. There were people.

“These are extraordinary numbers and show our excitement for long-term opportunities, even at uncertain times,” said the CEO in his email received by The Verge.

He then told the staff of the US giant, historically known for throwing wads of cash in R & D, how slowing employment affects work and planning:

“Rarity creates clarity,” Pichai said at the end of his mission, before claiming that Google was excited to “stand up again in the moment.”

Other technology companies that rock staffing include Meta and Microsoft. At the end of last week, Maher Saba, Vice President of Remote Presence and Engineering at Meta, said in a company’s internal performance improvement planning tool, “The poor performers,” showing their intention to reduce employees without formal layoff efforts. I asked the manager to submit my name.

Efforts to eliminate poor-performing companies follow the plunge in Meta’s share price in early February, with Zuckerberg planning to reduce engineering employment by 30% in 2022.

This week Microsoft attacked employees with dull tools in the form of regular old minor layoffs. This is because more than 1,000 staff members, regardless of region or role, no longer exist in their position. “We will increase the total number of employees by 2023,” Microsoft said in its latest financial results.

The share of Google’s parent company Alphabet is down 21% this year compared to the first quarter of 2022. [PDF] Revenues slowed by 23% from the 34% year-on-year growth seen in the first quarter of 2021.

