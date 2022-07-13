Twitter reveals 10 of the most active gaming nations, but the U.S. misses the top spot





The Twitter game community is growing year by year.

According to the latest research by Statista and Kepiosbut, the United States could be the country with 77 million of Twitter’s most active users, even though it’s nearly 18 million more than any other country. Does not yet have the most enthusiastic gaming community on the platform.

Official data released today (July 12) by Twitter analyzed the continued massive growth of gaming conversations on the service, with approximately 1.5 billion tweets about this in the first half of 2022. Revealed. It represents half of another record for discussions about interactive entertainment.

However, when talking about game-related topics, Japan has the most enthusiastic user base. Home to Sony and Nintendo, and most of the years most discussed about the 2022 title to date, perhaps not surprisingly, there are 59 million active Twitter users in Japan, the United States. There is a shortage of nearly 20 million Twitter accounts. Table topping performance is not a small feat.

Japan leads the densely populated areas of Asian countries, which make up the top 10 most engaged gaming countries on Twitter. South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia are 3rd to 5th, and the Philippines and India are 7th and 8th respectively. Brazil (6), UK (9) and Mexico (10) conclude the table.

twitter

The list of the most tweeted video games hasn’t changed much since six months ago and is once again dominated by # 1 miHoYos Genshin Impact. On the other hand, the daily puzzle Wordle, of course, has won second place ahead of Ensemble Stars, FINAL FANTASY, and the project. Sekai.

Elden Ring, the latest game on the list, could have been the most streamed game in the first quarter of 2021, but without a mid-February release, it would be number seven on the list and be an esports giant. There is Valorant and-the popular The Legend of Zelda series.

twitter

For the most discussed esports teams on Twitter earlier this year, the most mentioned squad Brazilian costume LOUD in the 2021s remains first, followed by two new entries. The French League of Legends teams Karmine Corp and Japans Crazy Raccoon will replace more established teams such as G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Fnatic and T1.

twitter

Finally, many remain ironic about Twitter Spaces, including me, but especially because 90% of them seem to be about cryptocurrencies or NFTs, to the most listeners in the platform gaming community. The courtesy was arguably one of the most controversial: Microsoft will buy and talk to Activision Blizzard on January 18th, hosted by Call of Duty mega-influencer charlie INTEL.

