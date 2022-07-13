Google: Google rents 1.3 million square feet of office space in Bangalore: Sources





Technology giant Google has leased 1.3 million square feet of office space to Bangalore, making it one of the largest office leasing transactions in the country since the pandemic began, according to people familiar with the transaction. ..

The California-based company told ET that it has signed a deal with a Bugmane developer for a new lease at the Bagmanerio Business Park on Outer Ring Road. The third quarter of 2022.

“Google will pay Rs 85 per square foot for this property. The property is well-equipped and is one of the largest deals signed to date, they said.

ET’s email query to Google remained unanswered until I went to the press.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Google has occupied 2.8 million square feet of office space in India, including the flexible office space of Gurgaon.

The company has four offices in India, including the country’s headquarters in Hyderabad.

“Google is also looking for flexible offices across different cities to implement a hybrid work model,” industry sources said.

Occupants and tenants of large office complexes across the country, including large corporations, are signing new leases and renewing old leases despite the advent of telecommuting options after the outbreak of virality.

In the first six months of 2022, tech companies promoted leasing in India with a share of about 58%, followed by flexible space operators. Renewal and renegotiation will continue to be the occupant’s preferred short-term portfolio strategy.

Since the pandemic in 2020, AMD and BYJU have signed more than 5 square feet of office space in Bangalore each. ANZ occupies 6 square feet in the city, and consulting firm Deloitte is over 7.5 square feet.

“Bangalore leads in the second quarter with 30% of total absorption, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai.

Arpit Mehrotra, MD (Bengaluru) Office Services, located in Korea’s South India, said: Demand for flexspace is increasing as many companies are working on the fixed investment light model. Tech companies are still dominant in all southern cities, and vacancy rates are declining in all southern cities.

Domestic leasing activity is expected to be further strengthened in the coming quarters by a combination of stagnant demand and expansion / consolidation-led leasing as occupiers begin to readjust their post-pandemic business strategies.

India’s IT industry remains a major demand driver for office real estate.

In 2021, about 30 companies hired 360,000 new employees, of which 230,000 were hired by India’s top five technology companies.

This will absorb over 18.5 million square feet of office space in India.

Inspired by the first half of 2022, we expect to see the recovery momentum in office space gaining momentum in the second half of this year.

In a recent report, Colliers India said total office absorption in the top six cities increased to 14.7 million square feet in the second quarter of 2022, almost tripled compared to the same period last year. ..

