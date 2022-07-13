Google delays recruitment due to uncertain outlook as the threat of recession increases





Google has been delaying hiring after the recent turmoil, and the latest major tech companies are becoming more cautious as the threat of recession increases.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, told employees in an internal email on Tuesday that the company will slow down hiring for the rest of the year without giving details.

This follows a move by both Microsoft and Facebook owner Meta to facilitate adoption in some areas over the past few weeks. This change is in the midst of Silicon Valley’s fierce labor market, which has been against growing vigilance until recently.

The sudden cooling of financial markets has led many start-ups to rethink their hiring and reduce their workforce, and Google and other big tech companies are slowing down, even at a slower pace. We are in a strong position to regain.

Tuesday’s fast-delivery startup Gopuff has become the latest startup to reduce by saying it will cut about 1,500 workers, or 10% of its staff, and close 76 warehouses.

According to the founders, this action was driven by economic uncertainty that brought a turning point to the rapid delivery group that became a symbol of the kind of super-growth companies that emerged when capital was abundant.

The chief of Google said the slowdown in hiring at Internet companies was a direct result of the large number of new hires created this year. But he also warned of a worsening economic outlook, saying Google would suspend development in several areas to focus investment.

An uncertain global economic outlook came to my mind. Like all companies, Pichai said he was unaffected by economic headwinds.

The slowdown in employment follows the recent surge in employee numbers as the business of Internet search companies has grown rapidly from a pandemic. Pichai said it added about 10,000 new workers in the second quarter.

With Google taking over the majority of Alphabets’ operations, the latest additions add about 17,500 jobs for the entire group this year, well below the 21,200 for 2021 as a whole. Alphabet reported having 163,906. Workers at the end of March.

The surge in employment followed a sharp decline in new jobs at the start of the pandemic, as Google suffered a decline in income for the first time. But when the dip turned out to be short-lived, the company quickly reversed the course.

According to Pichai, Google already has a lot of commitment to new hires starting this quarter, many of them new graduates, focusing on engineering, technology and other important roles this year and 2023. I will win.

