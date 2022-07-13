Five Retail Technology Questions About Swapis Pete Howroyd — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: In your opinion, which retail technology trends are overrated?

PH: Overall, I feel that retail technology has made dramatic positive improvements over the last decade with innovations such as e-loyalty and Click & Collect.

However, I think self-checkout can be a particular problem for some customers, from supermarkets to clothing stores to petrol pumps.

This is especially important as supermarket and local store planners will prioritize self-checkout, not only in busy city centers, but also in rural stores.

I don’t think I’m the only one who feels my blood boil every time an unexpected item in the bagging area explodes from the screen, but in reality I’m much more fond of 1-2-1 interactions. I think some members of the community have a real loss. It’s been a staple of grocery stores for a long time.

Many people, such as the elderly, enjoy human interactions, especially accessible in supermarkets. I believe that area should be monitored in terms of social impact.

Of course, it’s a huge cost savings for businesses, but as we progress, some may choose to shop at human workers or stores that prioritize social interaction.

In my view, contactless payments should be for cards, not people. We have seen banks recognize this and, as a result, benefit from increased and repetitive habits.

RTIH: What are the top 5 retail technology Twitter / LinkedIn accounts you can’t do without it? What is the reason?

PH: As founders, we know we’re supposed to read everything, but to be honest, I find myself having a hard time finding time at this point. With that in mind, I say there is no specific account that is absolutely essential.

However, I use LinkedIn’s Trends section to keep business news, stories, and events happening within the retail, technology, and business sectors up to date.

I’m also generally looking for investment news, new innovations, and potential partnership opportunities.

Like Twitter, Im isn’t currently a large user of Twitter, but recently tried to join.

There seems to be a strong community of entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts, so it’s a great place to gather general opinion on a particular business or technology trend.

It’s great to see them interact with Swapi accounts and it’s sure to help us improve the market further in the future.

RTIH: If you could have a dinner party with five retail pioneers, dead or alive, who and why?

PH: Here we blur the boundaries between retail, product and publishing. There are so many people I respect in this area that it’s difficult to reduce to five.

Alan Sugar, for his ruthlessness in business (actual business) as well as Apprentice. You can learn a lot from his traditional nonsense approach that sometimes gets lost these days.

He has been keen on startup businesses for decades. This is great for innovation and ultimately benefits the entire sector and customer base.

Anna Wintour-She has a brilliant career and clearly has an excellent ability to combine creative and commercial strategies.

Whether she loves or hates her, she has revolutionized the fashion industry’s position in branding and business operations. She shared her passion with fashion fans around the world, transcending the industry itself and providing the masses with high fashion exclusivity.

Steve Jobs, a typical answer I know. He had the ability to create products that rethink consumer needs and needs. He understood the consumer’s future wishes before the consumer knew it for himself.

He is a rare talent in business, creating brands and products that quickly change from unknown to essence. It is also important to recognize that he did this through consistent failure, I can admire his tenacity.

Clive Humvee-I work with loyalty, so it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s one of the pioneers of loyalty and one of Tesco’s most successful loyalty programs to date. I couldn’t have a brain.

Tesco has been loyal for years and has a Clive who appreciates the spread of loyalty schemes from flight to coffee! Without Clive, the idea of ​​rewarding repeat shops looks much older than it is today.

So I ask him to partially thank him for what this sector looks like right now. Because he can get the biggest dessert part.

If Ralph Lauren fails to join, Id will change all schedules. Anyone who could name their business and make it one of the most famous brands in the world is great.

As a branding expert with great ability to quickly pivot in difficult retail times, I think every entrepreneur, from startups to enterprise-level businesses, can learn some tricks from Lauren. increase.

RTIH: What is your favorite line in the movie? What is the reason?

PH: Sometimes, someone who does something that no one can imagine is someone who can’t imagine. This is from the Imitation Game-Alan Turing Biography.

I think this is very true in the startup world. People amaze us almost every day with amazing and amazing innovations.

There is real inspiration from the individual entrepreneur who challenges, retries, and achieves something amazing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/7/13/five-retail-technology-questions-for-swapis-pete-howroyd

