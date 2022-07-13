Israeli tech funding slides in the first half of the year amid concerns about a global recession





Tower Semiconductor can be seen on smartphones in front of the displayed Intel logo in this figure taken on February 15, 2022. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration /

Jerusalem, July 13 (Reuters)-Israeli tech start-ups raised $ 9.8 billion in the first half of 2022. This is almost one-third compared to the first half, with signs of a global slowdown. (LUMI.TA) LeumiTech Arm said Wednesday.

Apart from this, the government’s Institute of Innovation and independent technology policy groups are the main drivers of economic growth, accounting for 10% of Israeli employment and about 15% of economic activity, and technology that is mainly exports. Warned about department layoffs.

In 2021, technology companies raised a record $ 26 billion. The IVC / LeumiTech report showed that initial funding remained strong, but mega deals of over $ 100 million plummeted.

“The first six months of 2022 discovered that Israeli technology was at a turning point between the hype and the likelihood of a global economic recession,” said IVC CEO. Said Guy Holzman.

“We still don’t know how the current situation will affect early-stage startups next month.”

There were 66 exits in the first half, 56 of which were mergers and acquisitions, including the $ 5.4 billion purchase of Tower Semiconductor by Intel (INTC.O) in February.

Timor Arbel-Sadras, CEO of LeumiTech, said funding of less than $ 50 million remains stable. “This number proves that there are good companies that can continue to raise money according to their true value,” she said.

“Demand for technical products remains stable in all sectors.”

The private Start-Up Nation Policy Institute, along with the state’s Israeli Innovation Authority, said in a report that tech employment increased by 12.1% in 2021, but in recent weeks small tech companies have dismissed workers. I’m starting to do it.

“There will definitely be an increase in layoffs,” Uri Gabai, CEO of the Policy Institute, told Reuters. “But this is all about what happens in the US economy.”

“If there is a long recession, at some point Israel’s investment in high tech will decline, which will clearly lead to human capital aspects,” he said.

(This story correctly shows that the Start-Up Nation Policy Institute is not a government agency.)

Report by Steven Schier; Edited by Jan Harvey

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

