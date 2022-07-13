How to create emoji background on iOS 16





Please admit: You have your favorite emoji. Whether you’re 🫶 (heart’s hand) or 👺 (Japanese goblin) is up to you, but one of Apple’s thousands of emojis tickles your fantasies.

Thanks to iOS 16, the lock screen background can be a homage to the most beloved emoji. Here’s how.

1. Open the settings and[壁紙]Scroll down to.

Start by opening the wallpaper. Credit: Apple

The wallpaper will be the third setting group with a blue icon.

2. When the wallpaper is displayed,[新しい壁紙を追加]Tap.

Create a wallpaper that allows you to talk with emoji. Credit: Apple

The background of the previous lock screen and home screen is saved here. Scroll down below them until you see Add New Wallpaper.

3. In the pop-up window[注目]Of the section[絵文字]Tap the screen titled[絵文字]Scroll down to the third section titled, and tap one of the screens there.

Tap either one to reach future emoji masterpieces. Credit: Apple

Each of these options is a preset pictogram background. With any of these preset backgrounds, you can customize the emoji selection, pattern, and background color.

See: How to mark iMessage as unread on iOS 16 4. Tap the smiley face in the lower left corner and select an emoji.

A portrait of life with three emojis. Credit: Apple

In the edit menu, you can select up to 6 emojis and make any combination you like. When you’re done, tap outside the emoji window.

5. Scroll left or right on the main edit screen to see pattern options.

Choose a large pattern Credit: Apple

Select concentric circles or some other options. Credit: Apple

Options include small grid, medium grid, large grid, ring and spiral. This determines how the selected emoji will appear in the background.

6. Tap the three dots in the lower right corner to change the background color.

Choose the best color to complement your emoji palette. Credit: Apple

The pop-up window displays 12 color options, as well as a sliding gradient scale to change the shade of each color. Select a favorite and tap outside the window when you’re done.

7. If you want to edit these features, tap Date, Time, Widget Space.

Use various widgets to further customize the background. Credit: Apple

These can be edited on any lock screen.

8. When you are satisfied with the creation, it is in the upper right corner[完了]Tap.

Behold, your masterpiece. Credit: Apple

free! Beautiful emoji artwork that welcomes you every time you look at your mobile phone.

