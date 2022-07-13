Google will send you a recruitment warning. Temporary dismissal offshore?Sundar Pichai says this-read the full note





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned employees that the company is slowing employment and raising fears that layoffs may come for the rest of the year. Please read the complete note.

In a shocking move, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed to employees that the company is entering a phase of slowing hiring. This sudden move is due to multiple tech companies experiencing layoffs and layoffs. The latest company on the list is Twitter, which has fired 100 HR employees. This caused fear that Google’s layoff might be offshore. However, according to the memo, recruitment will not be completely frozen, instead the company will focus its resources on higher priority areas. It is not yet known if the employment slowdown will be followed up by the company’s layoffs.

The Verge has received an internal note highlighting that the company will continue to hire in areas such as engineering, technology and other important roles. Pichai acknowledged that this would suspend the ongoing development process and cause the company to reassess where to relocate resources. Find the complete internal note below.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns employees about slowing employment

Hello Google employee,

It was hard to believe until the first half of 2022. It’s a great opportunity to thank my great work so far this year and share with my lead what I think about H2.

An uncertain global economic outlook came to my mind. Like all businesses, it was unaffected by economic headwinds. What I value about our culture is that we have never seen this kind of challenge as an obstacle. Instead, we saw them as an opportunity to deepen our focus and invest in the long run.

At these moments, I turn to our mission. It is about organizing information about the world and making it universally accessible and useful. That’s why I joined the company 18 years ago and I’m optimistic about its impact on the world. Knowledge and computing are the ways we move our mission forward. This is the lens you use to determine areas such as search, cloud, YouTube, platforms, hardware, the teams that support them, or where to invest in AI to enable more useful products and services.

We focus on what we do best and help people and society when we do it really well. The investments made in the first half reflect this vision. In the second quarter alone, we added about 10,000 Google employees, and on the start date of the third quarter, we have a strong commitment that partially reflects the seasonal college recruitment calendar. These are extraordinary numbers and show our excitement for long-term opportunities, even at uncertain times.

The recruitment advances achieved so far this year can significantly slow down the pace of recruitment for the rest of the year while supporting our most important opportunities. To balance 2022 and 2023, focus your hiring on engineering, technology, and other important roles, and make sure that the talent you hire is in line with your long-term priorities.

From now on, we need to be more entrepreneurial, more urgent, focused and hungry than we have shown on sunny days. In some cases, it means consolidating where investment overlaps and streamlining the process. Otherwise, it means pausing development and relocating resources to higher priority areas. Making the company more efficient means that we all create more ways to work on and share ideas that help you all.

Rarity creates clarity This is what we’ve been saying since the early days of Google. It drives focus and creativity, and ultimately leads to better products that help people around the world. That is the opportunity in front of us today and I am excited that we will stand up again at that moment.

Sundar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/google-sends-hiring-warning-layoffs-in-offing-sundar-pichai-says-this-read-the-full-memo-71657690360984.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos