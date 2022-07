James Webb Space Telescope: Google dedicates graffiti to the James Webb Space Telescope to celebrate the deepest pictures of the universe ever taken.

Technology giant Google has dedicated graffiti to NASA’s next-generation space telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The special Doodle celebrates the deepest pictures of the universe ever taken.

The telescope, launched on December 25, 2021, was designed primarily for conducting infrared astronomy. Currently, it is the largest optical telescope in the universe. Thanks to its extraordinary infrared resolution, telescopes help astronomers see distant or faint objects. The James Webb Space Telescope makes it possible to carry out a wide range of research in astronomy and cosmology, including the observation of the first star and the formation of galaxies.

Getty Images

An overview of NASA’s first image being broadcast on the Piccadilly Circus screen on July 12, 2022 in London, England, from the James Webb Space Telescope. Images from the James Webb Space Telescope were also broadcast on the Times Square screen as part of a global collaboration between Landsec and NASA.

On Tuesday, NASA JWST revealed a stellar nursery and individual stars appearing in the previously obscure Carina Nebula. New images of the cliffs of the universe show JWST’s excellent ability to capture star formation through the particles of the universe. According to astronomers and scientists, celestial bodies in the early stages of star formation are difficult to capture. But the combination of the Webbs telescope’s extreme sensitivity, spatial resolution, and excellent imaging capabilities is now possible.agency

Images captured infrared by NASA’s new JWST reveal for the first time an previously invisible area of ​​star birth. (Image: NASA)

This mountain and valley landscape, dotted with glittering stars, is actually at the edge of a nearby young star-forming region called NGC3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured infrared-captured by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time an area of ​​previously invisible star birth, NASA said in its report. AP

File-In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, an engineer is using a crane to lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. You can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago, and focus more on zooming in on objects in the universe closer, even in our own solar system.

The first development of JWST began in 1996. In 1999, two concepts were commissioned with the goal of launching in 2007 with a budget of US $ 1 billion. Over the years, the program has faced several challenges. However, it was completed in 2016 at a cost of US $ 10 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/google-celebrates-the-deepest-photo-of-the-universe-ever-taken-dedicates-doodle-to-james-webb-space-telescope/articleshow/92841315.cms

